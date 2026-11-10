Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez dies after stabbing, organs donated to four recipients

Katie Suarez was fatally stabbed while jogging along the Brooklyn waterfront on October 30 and died days later from her injuries. Her organs were successfully donated to four people through LiveOnNY. The suspect, a former NYC schools employee and ex-NYPD officer, has been charged with murder.

Katie Suarez was found by her father after she failed to meet up her parents to continue their run. Her mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed her daughter died days later from her injuries.

A former New York City schools employee was fired after being charged with the murder of a woman who went for a run along the waterfront in Brooklyn. Now there are questions about how he got hired in the first place. NBC New York’s Jessica Cunnington reports. Nonprofit LiveOnNY said Suarez donated her heart, both kidneys, liver and pancreas to people waiting on the national transplant list.

Also read Ex-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez

She also donated her corneas. Suarez's organs were successfully transplanted to four people, three from New York and one in Florida. The youngest recipient was 12 and the oldest was 75, LiveOnNY said Sunday.

“This is an unimaginable loss for any parent and family. That Katie thought of others in being a registered donor is a powerful testament to her generosity and will ensure that she will live on through these gifts of life,” said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of the nonprofit. Authorities believe the Oct. 30 stabbing was a random attack. Police said the assailant stabbed Suarez in the neck at least two times as she jogged along the waterfront.

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Investigators said she was planning on meeting up with her parents along the Shore Park Greenway when she was attacked. Suarez was found by her father after she failed to meet up to continue the run. Her mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed her daughter died days later from her injuries. From Park Slope to Dumbo to Bushwick to Brooklyn Heights and all points between, NBC New York covers Brooklyn news, weather, traffic and more.

Court documents showed Mohassib told investigators he had to bring a knife to the path that day"or people were going to come and kill his family. ” He denied stabbing anyone, but according to the complaint, he admitted to getting rid of bloody clothing and a knife. Mohassib served briefly as an NYPD officer for about a month in 2022.

Law enforcement sources said he left to join the military, but mental health issues ended his time there and prevented him from being reinstated to the NYPD. Most recently, Mohassib worked for the Department of Education as an elementary school aide at P.S. 200 in Bath Beach. Law enforcement sources said he returned to work at the school following Suarez's murder.

"I asked him, you know, like how was he in class. And he said he looked at the kids in class all weird, just watching them," said a mother whose 9-year-old son received assistance from Mohassib at the school.

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"Something could’ve happened to him. What if he would’ve blacked out and did something to the kids or him by himself.

" The city faced questions about how Mohassib was able to get hired after his previous noted mental health issues. "I have directed my team to conduct a full review into this matter, I think underlining the importance of the fact that nothing is more paramount than the safety of our students," Mamdani said when asked about it at an unrelated press conference on Monday. It's still unclear whether Suarez and Mohassib knew each other.

Public records show that the two attended Brooklyn College at the same time, though it wasn't clear if that played a role in the killing.