Brooklyn grand jury expected to indict man accused of fatally stabbing jogger Katie Suarez

A Brooklyn grand jury is expected to return an indictment as early as Tuesday against 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib, accused of fatally stabbing jogger Katie Suarez while she was running near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street. Mohassib faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested Saturday while working as a teacher's aide at P.S. 200 and was terminated by the Department of Education on Monday. The case has prompted a city review of school hiring practices after records showed Mohassib's complex employment history with the Department of Education and NYPD, including a 2023 denial from the NYPD and a stint at Bellevue Hospital. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has directed a full review of Mohassib's employment circumstances and said counseling and support services are available to students and families.

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 9:37AMA Brooklyn grand jury is expected to return an indictment as early as Tuesday against 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib, the man accused of fatally stabbing jogger Katie Suarez.

Mohassib is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Suarez's death.while she was running near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street in Brooklyn. Mohassib was arrested Saturday. At the time of his arrest, he was working as a teacher's aide at P.S. 200. The Department of Education suspended him following his arrest and officially terminated his employment Monday.

Also read Ex-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez

The case has raised questions among parents and city officials about how Mohassib was allowed to work in a school setting. According to court documents, Mohassib told detectives he went to the bike path carrying a knife because he believed people were going to kill his family. Records show Mohassib was first hired by the Department of Education in 2019 as an hourly support staff member.

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He joined the NYPD in 2022 and later spent a short time in the Marine Corps before leaving. In 2023, he attempted to rejoin the NYPD but was denied and sent to Bellevue Hospital. He was rehired by the Department of Education in 2024 as a substitute teacher's aide. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he has directed his administration to conduct a full review of the circumstances surrounding Mohassib's employment with the city's school system.

"Nothing is more paramount than the safety of our students," Mamdani said, adding that counseling and support services are being made available to students and families at the school. The Department of Education said it conducts background checks on employees and is examining whether its hiring processes can be strengthened. Mohassib remains in custody as the criminal case moves forward.