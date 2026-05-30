Brooklyn double stabbing at apartment building leaves man dead, another wounded, in borough’s latest episode of bloodshed

Police in Brooklyn are investigating a double stabbing inside an apartment building late on Friday night that left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

are investigating a double stabbing inside an apartment building late on Friday night that left one man dead and another seriously wounded.. On Wednesday night, a man was fatally stabbed following a dispute in Canarsie; hours later, a second man was stabbed to death in a separate incident in Sunset Park.

Law enforcement sources said the latest bloodshed unfolded at around 11:10 p.m. on May 29 inside 3105 Avenue D in Little Haiti.rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found both victims wounded at the location: a 66-year-old man stabbed in the neck, and an unidentified adult male with stab wounds to his left leg and lower back.

EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital, where the unidentified man was pronounced dead; police said his identity is pending at this time. The 66-year-old man, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information regarding the double stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS . You can also submit tips online atRobert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019.

Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY. Have a tip or a question? Email robb@amny.com.

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