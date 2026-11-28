Brooklyn Decker honors daughter Stella with intimate birthday tribute on November 27, highlighting family life with husband Andy Roddick and shared parenting duties.

Brooklyn Decker broke a long-standing privacy streak on Friday, November 27, by posting rare family photographs on Instagram to honor her youngest child, Stella Roddick, for her ninth birthday. The 39-year-old former supermodel and actress explicitly confirmed that Stella is entering her last year of single digits, marking a significant public acknowledgment of the child's age and milestone. This post offers the first clear indication that Stella is nine years old, ending speculation about the youngest Roddick's current age and developmental stage.

Decker described Stella as possessing an otherworldly ability to communicate with animals, a trait she views as central to her daughter's unique personality. The post highlighted Stella's diverse interests, which include playing softball, performing in various arts, and engaging in painting, drawing, and writing. She also noted that Stella loves attending concerts, supports the Hornets sports team, values her friendships, and shares a particularly special bond with her older brother.

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The former tennis champion Andy Roddick is married to the supermodel, and together they manage a busy household that includes both their children and complex blended family dynamics. Decker wrote that Stella has a pack of grown adults wrapped around her finger, yet she fully recognizes the family is living the good old days. While she sometimes wants to stop time, she loves her daughter more each year and eagerly anticipates seeing what kind of wild human Stella grows into.

This recent tribute contrasts sharply with the typical privacy the couple maintains, as Decker acknowledged she rarely posts about her kids despite wanting to every second. She celebrated her husband Andy Roddick's most recent birthday on Sunday, August 30, via a similar Instagram post. In that earlier tribute, she shared a friend's observation that being around Andy often leads to amazing experiences and memorable takeaways.

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The focus on these family milestones reflects a broader trend among high-profile parents, including Kim Kardashian, who have celebrated their children's birthdays with heartfelt messages and parties throughout 2023. Kim Kardashian honored her daughter Chicago, who turned five on January 15, with a sweet tribute that referred to the child as her twin and expressed immense pride in her growth. Similarly, other stars like Raven Gates have participated in this trend of publicly celebrating family achievements.

Despite the public celebrations, managing the logistics of family life remains a complex challenge for celebrity parents. Brooklyn Decker has previously discussed the importance of setting aside dedicated time for family amidst the chaos of home and child management. She told Us in April 2022 that efficiency is key to managing it all, noting that they set aside time but could all do a better job in prioritizing it.

Decker also detailed the practical side of raising a family, comparing their household responsibilities to a football game where they draw up a game plan. She explained that they try to go above and beyond with their duties, which leads to a calming situation where they do not question each other's efforts. One parent handles the kids while the other buys essentials like tampons and diapers, ensuring both roles are covered.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022, and their partnership has been defined by this structured approach to parenting and household management. Decker's latest Instagram post serves as a poignant reflection on their current stage of life, blending personal joy with the reality of raising children in the public eye. The tribute underscores the couple's open appreciation for their partnership and family units, contrasting with the typical privacy they usually maintain in their personal lives.

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This series of updates provides a comprehensive look at the Roddick-Decker family, highlighting both the joy of their children's growth and the effort required to maintain their household. By sharing these rare moments, Brooklyn Decker offers fans a glimpse into the daily realities and special connections that define their family life, balancing celebrity status with the universal experiences of motherhood and parenting.