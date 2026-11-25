The state court system commemorated the legacy of state Supreme Court Justice Gilbert Ramirez.

A commemorative plaque honoring Judge Ramirez, the first Puerto Rican elected to serve as a New York State Supreme Court Justicejoined the Latino Judges Association and Puerto Rican Bar Association to commemorate the legacy of state Supreme Court Justice Gilbert Ramirez, a trailblazing advocate on the New York bench.

Kings County Surrogate’s Court unveiled a commemorative plaque for Ramirez at 360 Adams St. on Oct. 30. Ramirez is both the first Puerto Rican judge to advance to the New York State Supreme Court and believed to be the first blind person to join the state bench.

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On the Supreme Court, and in previous positions as a Family Court judge and state Assemblymember, Ramirez established a reputation as a pioneering advocate for civil rights, for economic justice and efforts to advance the rights of people with disabilities. Ramirez served as a legislator from Brooklyn for two years before becoming a family court judge, and being elected to the state Supreme Court in 1975.

He was areflected on Ramirez’s impact and discussed a photo of him among the first 13 Latino judges who served on the bench in 1985. The commemorative plaque also honored advocacy for accessibility and inclusion. New York Court of Claims Judge Javier Vargas, co-chair of the Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission, also honored Ramirez’s dedication to public service.

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Speakers remarked that in addition to his special place in Latino history in the New York judiciary, Ramirez’s overarching legacy are his contributions to accessibility in the court system. Photo courtesy of OCANew York’s judicial decision tracker, is expanding. Its founder wants voters to take notice.

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