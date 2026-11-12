Brooklyn Building Collapse: Rescuers Race Storm as Investigation Opens

The Brooklyn building collapse has rescue crews racing an approaching storm, while the Department of Buildings opens a full investigation into what caused it.

Rescue crews are working against the clock after a three-story residential building in Brooklyn, New York, collapsed at the edge of a construction site on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The Brooklyn building collapse has left multiple people dead, and family members have identified Jose Luis Caguana, 26, of Ecuador, as one of the victims. Members of the FDNY were on the scene as searchers continued to work through the rubble.

One of the most significant moments in the rescue came when a pregnant woman was found alive about 2½ hours after the building came down. Emergency workers have since been removing victims from the site, and firefighters early Thursday removed the bodies of four more people who died in the collapse.

Also read Death toll rises to 6 in Brooklyn building collapse as rescuers dig through rubble

Rescue Crews Race an Approaching Storm

Rescuers are facing a storm that is forecast to arrive at noon on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and that could complicate the search for anyone still missing. Crews are trying to finish as much of the search as possible before the rain begins.

Laura Kavanagh, the city's former fire commissioner, warned that heavy rain can flood the voids where searchers are still working and can destabilize the ground beneath them. That risk is why the timing of the storm is central to every decision on the site, since unstable debris can endanger both rescuers and any survivors who may still be trapped.

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The search is being carried out by FDNY crews working in difficult conditions. Each void and pile of debris must be checked carefully, and the weather leaves little margin for error as the hours before noon pass.

Department of Buildings Launches Full Investigation

The New York City Department of Buildings has launched a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, although the cause of the building collapse remains unclear. Commissioner Ahmed Tigani confirmed the probe at the scene.

Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said the department has immediately launched a full investigation into how the collapse happened, working alongside its law enforcement partners. He said the inquiry will examine all aspects of the building and the neighboring construction site.

Tigani also said that the crews on site this morning are aware of the investigation and are focused on completing as much of the search as they can before the rain starts. The investigation will therefore run alongside the rescue effort rather than waiting for it to finish.

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Families Mourn Victims as Search Continues

Family members have publicly identified Jose Luis Caguana, 26, of Ecuador, as one of the people killed in the residential building collapse in Brooklyn. His identification gives relatives and the wider community a name for one of the lives lost in the disaster.

An official statement expressed sympathy for those affected, saying that the speaker's heart is with the families and loved ones of those who have been lost, those who are injured, and everyone grieving on the day of the collapse. The statement underscored the human cost of the tragedy while the search and investigation continue.

For residents of the area, the collapse raises immediate questions about the safety of neighboring structures and the adjacent construction work. Those answers will depend on the findings of the Department of Buildings and the outcome of the rescue effort before the storm arrives.