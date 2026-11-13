Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills Eight as Structural Failures Exposed

A three-story building in Flatbush, Brooklyn collapsed on Wednesday, killing eight people including two children and six construction workers due to poor structural conditions.

Eight individuals perished when a three-story residential structure in Flatbush, Brooklyn, suffered a catastrophic collapse on Wednesday afternoon around 4pm. The incident in New York City claimed the lives of two children, six construction workers, and an unidentified 35-year-old man, marking one of the most severe structural failures in recent local history. Rescue operations concluded late Thursday after officials confirmed that no additional victims remained trapped beneath the debris. The scene has since been transferred from emergency responders to the NYPD and the NYC Department of Buildings for further investigation.

Witness Accounts of the Fatal Collapse

Ring camera footage acquired by James Williams captured the terrifying moment the building connected to his property detached and fell. The video reveals a brown staircase standing alone as the structural foundation to its right disintegrated into dust. Wall decorations remained hanging on the exposed surfaces even after the collapse occurred, illustrating the suddenness of the structural failure. Residents were heard screaming in terror as chunks of the corner building flew into the exposed area and settled on the ground below. An FDNY firefighter was observed surveying the immense damage from the top of the remaining structure. A terrified resident emerged from the unit adjacent to the break and was slowly guided down the newly exposed stairs by the firefighter.

Also read Building Collapse in Brooklyn Kills Two, Injures 19 Including Seven Children

Victims Identified as Residents and Workers Die

City officials confirmed that eight people died in the tragedy, including two children and two construction workers who were on site. The victims were identified as cousins Nicole Daniela Rodriguez, aged nine, and Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, aged ten. Gabriel Siguencia, aged 22, died shortly after arriving in the US to work as a carpenter on the project for two weeks. Mamadou Barry, aged 23, and Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, aged 26, also lost their lives in the collapse. José Luis Caguana, aged 26, was named as another victim; he was a devoted husband and father who leaves behind a wife, a four-year-old son, and an unborn baby expected to arrive soon. Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, aged 31, was the final construction worker identified among the deceased.

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Impact on Families and Ongoing Injuries

The collapse has devastated families of the victims, particularly those of the Ecuadorian nationals working in the US. Relatives of Gabriel Siguencia told CNN that he was looking for opportunities similar to immigrants from around the world. Javier Ortega drove Siguencia's mother, Leonor Yupa, from Connecticut to the site after news broke. Carlos Caguana stated that his brother José was a devoted husband and father who moved to the US six years ago. He described the widowed sister-in-law as completely overwhelmed and in a very bad state. Gutierrez's family also suffered greatly; Marisela Vasquez confirmed they learned of his death upon arriving at the scene, noting he leaves behind a six-year-old son. Eighteen people were injured in the incident, including four firefighters. One injured man, Alvaro Miguel Caizaguano Toasa, aged 29, is being treated at Kings County Hospital while vomiting blood. Toasa is a father to two young children and the head of his household, with a sick wife unable to work.

Pre-Existing Structural Issues and Liability Concerns

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but reports indicate serious prior warnings about the building's integrity. The NYC Buildings Department previously determined the structure was in poor condition and riddled with cracks. The company serving as the engineer of record for the foundation work is LMW Engineering Group in Linden, New Jersey. The firm's office was nearly empty on Thursday, and owner Jieming Wang was not present for comment. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the media on Thursday regarding the casualties and injuries. The incident highlights critical safety concerns in the borough, where the Department of Buildings has handed off the site to law enforcement for a criminal and structural inquiry.