Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills Eight, Including Two Children, After Adjacent Construction

A historic three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Ave collapsed on November 11, killing eight people and injuring eighteen, following unsafe excavation at the neighboring 2625 Bedford Ave site. Officials are reviewing about 100 other properties linked to five entities involved in the construction.

Eight people, including two children, six adults and two construction workers, died when a 96-year-old three-story apartment building at 1321 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn collapsed on November 11.

Eighteen others were injured, among them fourteen civilians and four firefighters. The building crumbled into the adjacent lot while excavation work was underway at 2625 Bedford Ave. Authorities have directly linked the destruction to unsafe construction operations at the neighboring property. New York City's Department of Buildings initially stated that a vacate order for the site cited unsafe construction operations at the adjacent property as the primary cause.

Also read Death Toll in Brooklyn Building Collapse Hits Eight as FDNY Confirms Fatalities

Mayor Announces Investigation into Construction Sites

The department later removed that specific language from its website by Thursday afternoon, prompting USA TODAY to seek comment on the change. Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that an official investigation involving both the construction site and the collapsed building has begun. He said the Department of Buildings identified five entities associated with the problematic construction site and noted those same five entities are linked to about 100 other construction sites across the city.

The department is commencing sweeps of those additional sites to address any potential risks to New Yorkers immediately and thoroughly.

"A tragedy of this magnitude demands a comprehensive and thorough investigation that includes both the construction site and the building which collapsed. That has already begun," Mamdani said at a press conference Thursday.

Advertisement

Engineers Point to Shoring System Failure

"If there is anyone, or any entity, operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable. " Engineers and safety experts point to fundamental errors in the shoring system as the likely mechanism behind the disaster. Anil Kumar Y. Agrawal, a civil engineer and professor at the City College of New York, stated that all the factors for such a collapse were present.

He emphasized that the failure occurred at a very basic level and could have been prevented if the engineering work had been executed with greater care. Glenn Corbett, a former member of the federal advisory committee of the National Construction Safety Team, believes something went wrong with the shoring system. Corbett suggests that this failure caused an influx of soil from adjacent properties into the excavation pit.

This soil pressure likely pushed the shoring up at a 45-degree angle, which in turn destabilized the neighboring building and triggered the catastrophic collapse. The Department of Buildings was also investigating an anonymous complaint filed a couple of hours after 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed. The tip claimed contractors at the neighboring 2625 Bedford Ave. construction site were digging too close to the doomed apartments.

"The subcontractor may have excavated too much of the area along the neighboring foundation at once," the complaint read, before describing stepped footing intervals and various measurements and procedures undertaken at the worksite. The complaint added: "Please determine whether the excavation sequence, the extent of foundation exposure, or the soil and groundwater conditions contributed to the collapse. I believe the collapse may have been preventable.

Collapsed Building Had History of Hazardous Violations

" The three-story Flatbush apartment building caved into the adjacent lot Wednesday afternoon as the excavation work was underway, prompting Mamdani to order a review of about 100 properties across the city linked to five entities involved in the construction. The collapsed building had a documented history of hazardous violations stretching back to 1972. Records from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development list 98 violations, including 21 Class C or immediately hazardous issues.

These severe violations involved peeling lead paint, a leaking roof, and unsafe electrical wiring. In recent years, the building was repeatedly ordered to provide adequate water supply for sprinkler systems and to repair or replace smoke detectors. A violation description from 2024 explicitly stated that a fire guard must be provided immediately due to the exigency of dangerous fire hazard conditions observed on the premises.

A report filed in March with the city's Department of Buildings described the north facade of the collapsed building as being in poor condition with noticeable cracks identified. Records show violations issued to 1321 Flatbush Ave. consisted largely of complaints about varmints, smoke detectors and peeling lead paint. The building is owned by Isolag Realty group, according to a stop work order on the city's Department of Buildings website.

Records Reveal Unapproved Development Plans

Olufemi Falade is listed in a state database as the registered agent for that business and as the head officer, managing agent, and shareholder for Femi Realty Corp, the previous owner of the property. Developers had applied for plans to replace the structure with a nine-story mixed-use building featuring a grocery store on the first floor and residential housing above.

Advertisement

Ahmed Tigani, the commissioner of the city's Department of Buildings, clarified during a November 11 press conference that these plans had not been approved. He stated that the developers had an approved plan for a three-story building and were conducting excavation work at the site when the incident occurred. Tigani also said that while the report about the facade was issued the same month as a stop-work order, it was not the cause of that directive.

"There were no violations or 311 complaints related to that in advance," Tigani said. Work reportedly began in September 2025 with the demolition of a longstanding one-story storefront at 2625 Bedford Ave. to make way for what was initially going to be a 10-story building, and then a three-floor, 25,000-square-foot mixed-use building. New building permits filed in January listed Robert Fischman of W6 Facility X LLC as the site owner and developer.

Records show they were seeking zoning approvals for a far larger nine-story building with 64 units and a ground-floor grocery store. Contractor Mordechai "Marty" Waisbrod, of Townhouse Buildings, began the possibly-fateful excavation work in September, records show. The company obtained a permit for a construction fence dated Nov. 10, one day before the adjoining building collapsed, according to documents obtained by The Post.

Previous Stop Work Orders Over Safety Concerns

The Department of Buildings issued a stop-work order in March after inspectors concluded work was being done without adequate overhead protection, such as netting and sheds, to shield neighboring structures.

"They are Doing Demolition with out a Permit of The property," an anonymous complaint to the DOB read. "Equips and Debry is Flaying everywhere [sic]. " Investigators issued a violation notice in April because the developers had gone ahead with the demolition despite the stop-work order, and they were forced to pay a $10,000 fine. Mamdani, asked about the March DOB report that found cracks in the facade of the collapsed building, said he was "incredibly troubled.

" "These are the examples of why we are conducting a full and thorough investigation, and why the investigation will not stop at the sites that we are here to speak about today, but will extend to any and all sites those who operated these sites are currently operating across our city," the mayor said. He added that there were approximately 100 other sites across the city associated with the five main entities involved in the construction.

"Our Department of Buildings is commencing sweeps of those sites today," Mamdani said. Terrifying photos showed a neighboring building with its wall sloughed off, exposing placid bedrooms and clothing-filled closets next door to the chasm. Two children were among the dead, officials said Thursday.

At least eight people were killed and seventeen injured in the horrific Brooklyn building collapse, with rescue efforts described as very reminiscent of the World Trade Center search, as chunks of the neighboring building were likely to fall, according to the FDNY.