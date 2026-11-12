Brooklyn Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to At Least Eight

At least eight people have died and seventeen were hospitalized following a three-story building collapse in Brooklyn, prompting a massive rescue operation by the FDNY.

At least eight people have died and at least seventeen others were hospitalized after a three-story mixed-use building in Brooklyn collapsed at the edge of a construction site. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the rising death toll on Thursday, as rescue teams continued to dig through the extensive rubble to locate survivors trapped beneath the wreckage. The structural failure occurred on Wednesday afternoon in a densely populated residential area, triggering one of the most complex urban rescue operations in recent city history.

The Immediate Rescue Operations and Casualties

Firefighters from the New York City Fire Department, or FDNY, worked through the night and into Thursday morning to remove bodies and search for life beneath the debris. The death toll had initially stood at five after three additional bodies were recovered early Thursday, with two more fatalities announced on Wednesday. Among the casualties, authorities identified seven children as victims, though officials did not specify if any of the deceased were minors. The injured individuals were transported to local hospitals, with four patients listed in critical condition at various medical centers.

Also read Death toll rises to 5 in Brooklyn building collapse as rescuers dig through rubble

The rescue effort involved approximately 250 firefighters and police officers who utilized pickaxes, power saws, and search dogs to navigate the precarious ruins. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore described the environment as extremely dangerous, noting that rescue teams were creating safe pathways through voids in the twisted wood and brick. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the perilous work, while crews successfully extracted a woman who was still alive and moving after digging a hole into the rubble pile overnight.

Construction Context and Official Investigations

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the media during a news conference on Wednesday, acknowledging the terrifying nature of the event. He stated that this type of complex rescue is precisely what the FDNY trains for, emphasizing the difficulty of navigating dangerous voids beneath the surface. The cause of the collapse remains under active investigation by city authorities. Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani noted that construction workers were excavating an empty lot adjacent to the failed structure for a new building project when the incident occurred.

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Much of the debris from the collapsed mixed-use structure, which housed apartments above ground-floor commercial space, ended up in a large pile inside the adjacent construction pit. A neighboring building that shared a wall with the damaged structure remained standing, but its exterior wall was completely sheared off. This exposure revealed interior rooms, including bedrooms and closets filled with clothing, providing a stark visual of the destruction's reach.

Impact on Residents and Community Response

The human cost of the disaster was illustrated by the experience of resident Anderson Velez, who told the New York Post that he was at work when his wife called to report that she and their two children, aged 7 and 2, were trapped. Velez recalled his wife screaming for help to retrieve their son before the phone call cut off as the building collapsed. He later learned that his family had been pulled from the rubble alive, highlighting the narrow escapes that occurred during the chaos.

City officials have attempted to contact the architect, property owner, and general contractor listed in city records as being associated with the nearby construction project for comment. These communications were left on Wednesday via phone and email. Mayor Mamdani expressed profound grief on social media platform X, writing that there are no words for a loss of such magnitude and stating that his heart is with the families and loved ones of those who have been injured or lost.