Ecuadorian Consul Confirms Gabriel Siguencia Death in Brooklyn Collapse as Investigation Expands

Leonor Yupa and other families mourn eight victims after a Brooklyn building collapsed on Veterans Day. Mayor Zohran Mamdani honors the diverse immigrant community lost in the tragedy.

The Ecuadorian Consulate in New York has officially confirmed that Gabriel Siguencia, a 22-year-old carpenter, was among the eight victims killed in the partial building collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Consul General Gicela Andrade Valens stated that authorities had verified Siguencia's death to his mother, Leonor Yupa, following days of intense searching through the rubble and hospitals in the aftermath of the Tuesday incident.

Siguencia had arrived in New York from Ecuador only about a month prior to the disaster. He began working as a carpenter at the construction site adjacent to the collapsing structure roughly two weeks before the tragedy struck. His family described him as a young man seeking the same opportunities that drive immigrants from all over the world to come to America.

Also read Death Toll in Brooklyn Building Collapse Hits Eight as FDNY Confirms Fatalities

The death toll from the collapse includes three Colombian citizens, two Ecuadorian men, and a 26-year-old Guatemalan man. The Department of Buildings and local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the disaster, which occurred on Veterans Day and claimed the lives of six adults and two children. Over a dozen other residents and workers were injured in the incident.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed reporters on Thursday to honor the victims, emphasizing that the deceased were friends and neighbors from diverse backgrounds including Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and Trinidad. He vowed to hold anyone responsible fully accountable for the tragedy. Authorities are currently inspecting approximately 100 locations throughout the city that are linked to the site.

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Records reveal that the building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, constructed in 1930, had 98 open housing violations prior to the collapse. These violations ranged from unsafe electrical wiring and a lack of smoke detectors to bedbug infestations and an inadequate water supply for the building's sprinkler system. Cracks had also been reported in the facade during the permitting process for the adjacent construction.

Grief overwhelmed the neighborhood as community members gathered outside Bethesda Church of God in Christ. Leonor Yupa collapsed to her knees in the heavy rain when a reporter first confirmed her son was among the victims. She wailed in Spanish, asking for her son, while family members and churchgoers attempted to steady her and offered reassurance that the initial reports might be unconfirmed.

Just outside the church, another woman collapsed and cried out for her husband, Tomás, after learning his body had been recovered from the debris. Family members formed a prayer circle around the widow as a nearby father anxiously awaited news about his son, a construction worker who had been unreachable since the disaster. The area is a multicultural enclave reflecting communities from Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, and Ecuador.

Rescue teams pulled a young child and a woman from the rubble on Thursday morning, offering brief moments of relief for some families. One husband rejoiced upon hearing that his wife, who is six months pregnant, was safe. Clothes still hung from a closet in an adjoining building where a wall came down during the collapse, leaving behind a visible reminder of the sudden destruction.

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Local families, clergy, and community groups gathered to support one another while demanding accountability for housing conditions and construction oversight. The predominantly Black and immigrant neighborhood has been a center of grief and solidarity, with nonprofits like the Red Cross and World Central Kitchen helping shaken families with emergency shelter and supplies.

Pastor Alfred Justin Joseph opened his church as a sanctuary for the injured, the anxious, and the grieving. He noted that the church has counselors available for those dealing with trauma. Residents like James Williams, a bricklayer who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years, recalled watching the building's walls cave in and lamented the uncertainty of who might have been inside.

Investigators will look at both the condition of the collapsed building and the activity at the neighboring construction site. Housing experts and advocates have pointed to systemic inequities that disproportionately impact working-class immigrant communities, including old buildings, lax code enforcement, and rapid construction. Sumathy Kumar of the New York State Tenant Bloc called for better tools to hold landlords accountable and ensure buildings are properly maintained.