Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush Kills Two, Injures at Least Seventeen

A three-story residential building collapsed into an open construction site on Bedford Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, killing at least two people and injuring at least seventeen others, including seven children. Rescue crews pulled multiple trapped victims from the rubble, including construction workers who were on site when the structure came down.

At least two people are dead and multiple others are injured or trapped after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. The residential structure crumbled into an open construction site around 4pm on Bedford Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood.

Rescue operations continue as more trapped victims are freed

Officials said at least seventeen people were injured, including seven children. Rescue operations continued for hours as crews worked to free those pinned beneath the debris. Multiple people were left stuck under the rubble, including workers who were on site when the building came crashing down, the FDNY said. One individual who was still trapped under the debris was communicating with first responders following the collapse.

Also read At least 1 dead in Flatbush building collapse, multiple people remain trapped

He was removed on a stretcher at around 4.45pm. Two others were also trapped under the rubble and were pulled out just after 6.30pm, according to NBC 4. An NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Mail that at least five people were removed from the rubble and taken to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

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Video from the scene showed firefighters lifting victims from the debris and onto stretchers. Other images showed clothes hanging in rooms that were exposed from the collapse. The agency said the building appeared to be residential with a business on the ground floor. The building that collapsed was perched on the edge of a lot where another one-story building had been torn down for a construction project, AP reported.

Before the incident, the site was being excavated, and the building that fell filled the construction site with wood and bricks, per the report. A separate building that shared a wall with the one that fell remained standing, but some of its walls were torn off, exposing the inside. The New York City Department of Buildings said inspectors are at the scene assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings.

Cause of Brooklyn building collapse remains unknown

It is unclear how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse and what caused it to tumble. Police are advising people to avoid the area and are warning commuters to expect street closures and traffic delays. Officials advised people to avoid the area and expect street closures and traffic delays. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on X that his office would share information as soon as we can confirm it.

A construction worker was seen embracing a child at the scene of the partial building collapse. A person was wheeled away on a stretcher after the building collapsed. Firefighters responded to the scene in the Flatbush neighborhood. Information for this article was taken from reporting at the scene by FOX 5 New York and the Daily Mail. This story was reported from San Jose.