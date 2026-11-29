Brooklyn Beckham overcomes past criticism with a detailed Guinness turkey tutorial, earning praise from followers for his improved culinary skills.

Brooklyn Beckham secured rare culinary acclaim this Saturday by sharing a detailed video tutorial on his Instagram account, demonstrating how to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey marinated in Guinness stout. The 27-year-old aspiring chef managed to rehabilitate his reputation among beer enthusiasts, who had previously criticized his handling of the Irish beverage earlier this year. By meticulously documenting every step of the marination and roasting process, Beckham provided his followers with a clear and impressive guide to creating a festive main course.

Guinness Turkey Preparation Steps

The cooking demonstration began with Brooklyn dissecting the turkey bones and placing the meat into a large bucket cooler for the initial marination phase. He filled the cooler with cans of Guinness, fresh onion, orange peel, thyme, bay leaves, sugar, bottled water, and ice to create a rich flavor profile. After allowing the mixture to soak overnight, he removed the turkey and patted it dry before seasoning the skin with salt. The meat was then placed in a deep roasting tray surrounded by vegetables including onion, celery, and carrot, along with fresh thyme.

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To finish the preparation, Brooklyn rubbed a mixture of butter, herbs, garlic, and salt directly under the skin of the turkey to ensure moisture and flavor penetration. He then placed the bird into the oven, where it baked until it achieved a perfect golden-brown appearance. Upon removing the turkey from the heat, he presented the finished meal on a plate garnished with the roasted vegetables, showcasing a dish that looked professionally executed and visually appealing to viewers of the tutorial.

Fan Reaction To Culinary Skills

The response from his devoted followers was overwhelmingly positive, marking a significant shift from the criticism he faced in August. Viewers took to the comments section to express their admiration for the detailed instructions and the final result of the dish. One fan wrote that the turkey looked amazing and praised the seasonings, while another commented that the chef did excellent work. Many users expressed that the recipe looked delicious and promised to try it for their own holiday meals.

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Several comments highlighted the technical proficiency displayed in the video, with users describing the process as easy to follow and the outcome as classically delicious. One follower noted that they were going to use this recipe for Christmas and wished Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, well for the upcoming New Year. The positive engagement served as a direct rebuttal to earlier complaints, demonstrating that the public was eager to see the young chef succeed in the culinary arts.

Previous Controversy With Guinness

This success stands in stark contrast to the controversy that erupted in August, when Brooklyn shared a photograph of a pint of Guinness that many viewers deemed improperly poured. The image featured the stout in a frosted glass, which drew immediate ire from the brand's dedicated community who argue that Guinness should be served in a room-temperature, dry, imperial pint glass. Critics accused him of rage-baiting, claiming the photo was intended to provoke outrage from beer drinkers who take the pouring process very seriously.

The backlash was intense, with comments flooding in from users who felt the entire Irish community was weeping over the mistake. Some supporters attempted to defend him, stating that the drink was simply still rising, a necessary part of the two-part pour that requires a 90-second wait. However, the negative sentiment persisted, with many dismissing the explanation and criticizing the choice of glassware as fundamentally incorrect for the beverage.

Historical Context And Brand Standards

The incident in August was not the first time Brooklyn had faced scrutiny from Guinness devotees, as he had previously drawn criticism during an outing with then-girlfriend Chloe Moretz. In that earlier instance, Moretz shared a photo of Brooklyn pouring a pint behind a bar, which was subsequently shared on X with users mocking his technique. One observer on the platform noted how smug Beckham appeared while holding what they described as an abysmal pint.

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These previous episodes highlighted the strict cultural norms surrounding the serving of the Irish stout, where the two-part pouring method is considered a point of national pride. The recent tutorial, however, suggested that Brooklyn has taken the time to study the beverage more respectfully, using it as a culinary ingredient rather than just a drink in a glass. By treating the Guinness with the detailed care required for marinating meat, he seemed to address the earlier criticisms about his lack of knowledge regarding the product.