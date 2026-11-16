Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at dad David as family feud rages on

The aspiring chef’s pointed move comes amid ongoing tension with his famous family.

Brooklyn Beckham has canceled plans to trademark his Cloud23 hot sauce brand — a tribute to estranged dad David Beckham’s soccer career. The condiment’s name was a tribute to his soccer star dad, whose jersey number was 23, as seen above.

Due to Brooklyn’s failure to properly answer queries from government lawyers in time, the application has been listed as “dead. ” Brooklyn launched the hot sauce products in 2024, but the application to the US Patent and Trademark Office dates back to 2022.8 When the aspiring chef launched the hot sauce, he was still on good terms with David Cloud23 is a nod to his famous father, whose soccer jersey number was 23 when he played for Real Madrid and the LA Galaxy. The 27-year-old launched the hot sauce in October 2024, when he was still seemingly on good terms with his family as he spent Christmas with them just two months later.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Shares Cupping Bruises and New Tattoo Amid Family Feud

However, since launching the condiment brand, Brooklyn has been on the outs from David and his mom, Victoria Beckham, along with his three siblings: Romeo, 24, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15. In January, Brooklyn posted a scathing message on Instagram accusing his parents of trying to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

He also declared that he has no interest in reconciling with his dad , his mom, Victoria Beckham, or his three siblings.8 Before his shocking statement, rumors swirled that he had been on the outs from his famous family. A source confirmed to us at the time that neither Brooklyn nor Peltz was home. The pair later accused the attempted reunion of being staged.

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Brooklyn and Peltz risked a run-in with his parents in St. Tropez back in August.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” he said in the video. “It’s a long story,” he added with a laugh, as he tossed World Cup tickets onto his coffee table. The words “It’s complicated.

More soon” then flashed across the screen as he got up from the couch and left the room.with his parents in August when he and Peltz happened to be vacationing in St. Tropez at the same time as the duo. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! When the aspiring chef launched the hot sauce, he was still on good terms with David However, Brooklyn hasn't been on speaking terms with his family in nearly two years. In January, Brooklyn posted a scathing message on Instagram accusing his parents of trying to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz. He also declared that he has no interest in reconciling with his dad , his mom, Victoria Beckham, or his three siblings. Before his shocking statement, rumors swirled that he had been on the outs from his famous family.

Brooklyn and Peltz risked a run-in with his parents in St. Tropez back in August.