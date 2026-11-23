Brooklyn Beckham faces public criticism for ignoring family privilege while crediting wife Nicola Peltz for Cloud 23 success, sparking debates on his business origins.

Brooklyn Beckham recently ignited a firestorm of public criticism after an interview posted on Monday in which he credited his wife Nicola Peltz for his professional success while entirely omitting the role of his famous family name. The twenty-seven-year-old aspiring chef was speaking at a culinary event held at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas over the weekend, where he discussed his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23. He stated unequivocally that he would not be where he is today without the support of his wife, a claim that immediately drew sharp rebuke from online observers who pointed out the immense platform provided by the Beckham surname.

The Controversial Interview Claims

The discussion arose when interviewers asked Brooklyn how he and Nicola, who is thirty-one, support each other given the pressures of their high-profile lives. He responded by saying, 'We're each other's biggest fan. I wouldn't be where I am today, you know... with my hot sauce, if it wasn't for her.' He further revealed that he created the initial recipe with her one night five years ago when they were both drunk. He emphasized their mutual support, noting that when she acts in a movie, he attends to be supportive and help her out, declaring that she is the best.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Partners with Mark Wahlberg on Cloud 23 Hot Sauce Cocktail at Exclusive Vegas Gala

Despite the sentimental tone regarding his marriage, the exclusion of his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, from the narrative of his success struck many as tone-deaf. Social media users flooded the comments section of the Entertainment Tonight video with reactions describing Brooklyn as 'deluded' about his privilege. One commenter noted, 'He wouldn't be anywhere without his parents! That is a fact,' while another added, 'He unfortunately denies that it's his last name that brought his hot sauce into the spotlight.' Many pointed out that he would not have met Nicola if he were not a Beckham, highlighting the strategic advantage his lineage provided in entering high-society circles.

Family Feuds and Public Stance

This latest controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a significant rift between Brooklyn and his parents that escalated in January 2025. The feud broke out after Brooklyn snubbed all of his father's fiftieth birthday celebrations, refusing to join the former England football captain and the rest of the family for a trip to a Bordeaux vineyard, a large gathering at their Cotswolds home, or a meal at a Notting Hill restaurant. Brooklyn has previously stated that he has no wish to reconcile with his family, claiming he is standing up for himself 'for the first time in my life' and asserting that his parents have 'controlled narratives about our family' for decades.

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Observers noted that despite his public distancing from the family brand, Brooklyn has leveraged the proximity to his father's wealth to bolster his own business ventures. He was able to seek advice from his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, to turn Cloud 23 into a large consumer brand. Nelson, who is eighty-four, famously co-founded Trian Fund Management in 2005 and has spent decades investing in major food, restaurant, and consumer-goods companies. A Trian fact sheet lists companies including Wendy's, Procter & Gamble, Sysco, and Heinz among businesses in which the firm has held large investments over the years.

Business Strategy and Mentorship

According to reports, Nelson Peltz encouraged Brooklyn to build the company around familiar products capable of selling in high volumes, a strategy designed to ensure immediate market acceptance. The advice included expanding the range gradually as the brand becomes more established, rather than taking high risks with niche products. Brooklyn launched Cloud 23 with two sauces, Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero, positioning them as premium versions of an everyday grocery product. This strategic move aligns with the conservative investment philosophies often associated with the Peltz financial empire.

The same source claimed that Brooklyn hopes eventually to create a business empire capable of rivaling or surpassing those built by his parents. This ambition underscores the tension in his public persona: while he publicly rejects the influence of the Beckham family name, his business trajectory heavily relies on the networks and financial wisdom accessible through his marriage into the Peltz family. Critics argue that this reliance on established wealth contradicts his narrative of self-made success driven solely by his wife's support.

Celebrity Collaborations in Las Vegas

During the weekend event in Las Vegas, Brooklyn was invited by the Bellagio Fountain Club as it brought together world-renowned chefs for a culinary weekend. Wearing chef whites embroidered with an American flag, he rubbed shoulders with legendary chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, Major Food Group co-founder Mario Carbone, and Top Chef star Bryan Voltaggio. Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg also received an invite to the event, thanks to his status as the co-founder of Wahlburgers.

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It was revealed last month that Brooklyn has persuaded the A-list actor, who is a former friend of Brooklyn's father David but has since fallen out with him, to endorse his Cloud 23 hot sauce. For the Saturday event in Vegas, the unlikely duo teamed up to serve a spicy margarita, mixing Brooklyn's Cloud 23 hot sauce with Mark's Flecha Azul tequila. This collaboration highlights Brooklyn's growing network in the entertainment and culinary industries, further complicating the narrative that his success is isolated from his famous connections.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

While Brooklyn brushed up on his chef skills in Las Vegas, the broader public conversation remains focused on the perceived disingenuousness of his claims regarding his rise to fame. Nicola Peltz has been sharing pictures of her lifestyle on social media, including images of her walking down a fancy hallway in her favorite jeans, while Brooklyn proudly stands in front of his hot sauces on a store shelf. These visuals serve as constant reminders of the luxurious lifestyle both couples enjoy, fueled by their respective family backgrounds.

The backlash suggests that the American public is increasingly skeptical of celebrity narratives that downplay the impact of inherited privilege. As Cloud 23 continues to expand its product line and secure high-profile endorsements, Brooklyn Beckham faces the ongoing challenge of reconciling his public image with the reality of his familial advantages. Whether he can sustain his business ventures while maintaining his current stance on family relations remains to be seen by the consumer market, but for now, the scrutiny on his origin story is intensifying with every public appearance.