Brooklyn Beckham reveals cupping therapy bruises and a fresh tattoo in Los Angeles while defending wife Nicola Peltz against online body shaming.

Brooklyn Beckham showcased his latest wellness routine and body art modifications on Sunday by posting images of his back covered in cupping bruises. The aspiring chef, who is 27 years old, shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story that provided a glimpse into his weekend activities. The photo highlighted the circular marks left by cupping therapy, an alternative medicine practice that utilizes suction cups to create negative pressure on the skin.

Brooklyn Beckham Pursues Wellness and Body Art

This visual update came shortly after Brooklyn visited NAL Studio in Los Angeles to receive a new tattoo. He shared photos of the process on social media, adding to the extensive collection of ink that covers his torso and arms. The young man has followed in the footsteps of his father, David Beckham, who is well-known for his numerous tattoos, by developing a strong personal interest in body art and permanent ink.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at dad David as family feud rages on

Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham Family Feud Persists

The public display of his personal life occurs while he remains on unfriendly terms with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Back in January, the aspiring chef released a bombshell statement announcing that he no longer wished to have any contact with his family. Despite the public rift, Brooklyn continues to share aspects of his daily life, including his health and wellness choices, on his public social media channels.

Nicola Peltz Defends Against Weight Criticism Online

Brooklyn recently stepped in to protect his wife, Nicola Peltz, from harsh online comments regarding her physical appearance. The actress, who is 31 years old, shared an Instagram photo earlier in the week after enjoying a hyperbaric facial treatment. However, the post drew criticism from internet users who focused on her stomach as she pulled up her purple scrubs top, labeling the pose as strange.

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Nicola responded directly to the negativity in the comments section. She thanked a fan who defended her by telling them that some people can be quite mean, adding a broken heart emoji to the exchange. She also reassured the supporter by calling them beautiful and perfect, acknowledging the kindness shown amidst the negative chatter. This incident follows a previous event in late August where Brooklyn defended his wife against followers who questioned her health in the comments of a cooking video.

Brooklyn Beckham Defends Wife Against Body Shaming

The actor and businessman expressed his anger at the online criticism, stating that no one should ever comment on a woman's body. He called the behavior disgraceful and insisted that his wife is absolutely beautiful. This protective stance highlights the strong bond between the couple, who have been married since 2022 and renewed their vows last year.

The couple continues to share moments of their relationship despite the external noise. Brooklyn recently posted photos from a trip to New York City with the caption, I love you xxxx. My absolute world. The montage included images of the couple cuddling their dogs, exploring the city at night, and relaxing in their hotel room during a business class flight.

Couple Shares Romantic Moments in New York City

Nicola Peltz also contributed to the social media narrative with her own post, describing a New York minute that made her heart feel full. Their recent digital presence included a photo dump captioned random xx, featuring a shirtless selfie of Brooklyn and shots of Nicola walking through a garden. These posts demonstrate the couple's commitment to sharing their life together, regardless of the family tensions or online criticism they may face.