Brooklyn Beckham spent $171.75 on cheese in Beverly Hills before cooking his first Thanksgiving, while fans debated his credit for Cloud23 hot sauce success.

Brooklyn Beckham spent $171.75 at The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles this week as he prepared to host his first Thanksgiving meal at his Hollywood mansion. The aspiring chef is cooking for eight people, including his wife Nicola Peltz, on the US holiday. The store shared video of his visit on its Instagram page, showing that the hot sauce entrepreneur purchased ingredients for Mac and Cheese during the stop.

In the footage, Brooklyn told the store owner that he enjoys watching the shop's cheese videos in bed while his wife watches her makeup tutorials. The conversation was cut short when another employee shouted 'pick up for David!' across the store. The moment drew attention online because of the family connection it seemed to suggest with his estranged father, David Beckham.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Regains Sole Ownership of Name Trademark

Brooklyn Beckham plans to serve a Thanksgiving menu at home that includes a turkey and a sweet potato dish topped with marshmallows. He said he intends to wake up early and slow cook the turkey in the oven. He described the marshmallow dish as his wife's favourite during the visit.

Brooklyn admitted on camera that he feels nervous about hosting the holiday for the first time. He said in the video that it is his first time cooking Thanksgiving and he is a little bit nervous. The store owner joked that there were no freebies, and Brooklyn still paid the full amount for his cheese order.

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The shop's video also drew comments about his cooking choices. Some viewers praised his polite behaviour toward the store staff, while others called his plan to beer-brine his turkey in Guinness questionable. The discussion focused more on the menu than on the cheese purchase itself.

Brooklyn Beckham faced criticism after he said he would not be where he is today with his hot sauce business without his wife Nicola Peltz. Speaking in a new interview, he said he would not be where he is with his hot sauce if it was not for her. Critics said the remark ignored the influence of his famous family name and the platform it provided.

In the same interview, Brooklyn was asked how he supports Nicola Peltz, who has spoken openly about the pressures of their world. He said the couple are each other's biggest fan and that he supports her when she takes on film projects. He also said he created the hot sauce recipe with her one night five years ago when they were both drunk.

Brooklyn did not mention his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, when discussing the success of his Cloud23 brand. Followers responded to an Entertainment Tonight video with comments saying he would not be anywhere without his parents. Others argued that he would not have met Nicola Peltz if he were not a Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly received business advice from his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, on turning Cloud23 into a large consumer brand. According to the reported account, Peltz encouraged him to build the company around familiar products that can sell in high volumes. The range would then expand gradually as the brand becomes more established.

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The same report claimed that Brooklyn hopes to eventually build a business empire that could rival or surpass the ones built by his parents. The source did not provide a timeline for those plans. Brooklyn's Thanksgiving cooking and his hot sauce venture are now both drawing public attention as he balances his family life with his own business ambitions.

Fans have continued to debate the extent of the Beckham family influence on his career. Many social media users pointed out that his last name has been instrumental in generating media interest in Cloud23. They argued that without the global recognition of his parents, his business would not have received the same level of initial visibility.

The incident at the cheese store has become a minor cultural moment, highlighting the intersection of celebrity lifestyle and personal business ventures. The reference to his father's name in the shop triggered a wave of speculation about family dynamics. This adds another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Brooklyn's independent efforts.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Brooklyn is expected to continue promoting his culinary skills alongside his business commitments. The meal he is preparing will be a significant personal milestone for the 27-year-old. It marks his attempt to carve out a distinct identity separate from his famous lineage.