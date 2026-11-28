Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Thanksgiving with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, sharing festive meal photos on Instagram while discussing his close bond with her family.

Brooklyn Beckham marked the Thanksgiving holiday by sharing a series of intimate photographs with his followers on Friday, November 27. The model and photographer used his official Instagram account to document his special day with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, capturing the warmth and joy of their annual celebration.

In the shared images, the couple appears in matching white T-shirts, jointly holding up a large roasted turkey as the centerpiece of their feast. The festive tablescape was meticulously arranged with traditional holiday sides, including stuffing, carrots, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce, creating a visually appealing scene for his digital audience.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Host First Thanksgiving with High-End Wine and Family Estrangement

Alongside the visual display of the meal, Beckham posted a heartfelt caption expressing his deep appreciation for his spouse. He described the evening as a special night, noting that the dinner was enjoyable and fun. The post serves as a public affirmation of his happiness and his dedication to making cherished memories with his family.

Strong Bonds With The Peltz Family

Despite ongoing estrangement from his own parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham appears to have established a seamless and loving relationship with his wife's family. Nicola Peltz, who is thirty-one years old, has previously spoken openly about how seamlessly her husband has integrated into their household, dispelling any rumors of family tension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Elle Spain published on Friday, March 20, Nicola revealed that she considers Brooklyn to be like another son to her. She emphasized that he gets along exceptionally well with her brothers, noting that the men frequently play soccer together, which has helped forge a strong brotherly bond within the extended family circle.

This integration stands in stark contrast to Brooklyn's reported distance from his famous parents. The eldest son of the global pop and football icons has been estranged from David and Victoria since his 2022 wedding to Peltz. He has claimed that his parents prioritized their own brand over his personal happiness.

From Quarantine Hobby To Culinary Passion

Brooklyn's enthusiasm for hosting family meals is not limited to major holidays like Thanksgiving. His culinary journey began during the global quarantine period in early 2020, a time when many turned to baking and cooking as a way to pass the time. He told a publication in December 2021 that he started cooking every single day during that period.

Initially, he prepared meals for his fiancée while enjoying a glass of wine, viewing it as a fun activity. However, Nicola began videoing his cooking process, which led to him posting the content online. The positive response from viewers encouraged him to take his passion seriously as a potential career path.

He admitted to People magazine that he never enjoyed doing something with as much passion as he does now. Creating meals for his friends, his wife, and their respective families has become a primary source of joy for him, allowing him to bring happiness to those around him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting On Intimate Vow Renewal

Beckham's current contentment in his domestic life reflects his sentiments from earlier this year regarding his relationship with Nicola. In an interview with People magazine published on Saturday, August 9, he gushed about the beauty of their intimate vow renewal ceremony.

He described the event as a beautiful experience designed to create a cute memory for the couple. He stated that he could renew his vows every single day, highlighting the depth of his commitment and love for his wife.

This public display of affection and family unity comes amidst the backdrop of his public dispute with his parents. David Beckham, now fifty-one years old, and Victoria Beckham, fifty-two years old, have not yet publicly addressed their son's claims of disapproval regarding his marriage.

While the Beckham parents remain silent on the estrangement, Brooklyn continues to build a life defined by his own choices and relationships. His recent holiday post reinforces his focus on the happiness he has found with Nicola and her family, marking a clear chapter in his personal narrative independent of his famous lineage.