Brooklyn Beckham Shares Cupping Bruises and New Tattoo Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham reveals cupping therapy marks and a new tattoo at LA studio. His wife Nicola Peltz defends against body shaming comments during their New York trip.

Brooklyn Beckham, the aspiring chef and son of David Beckham, publicly displayed a back covered in cupping bruises on Sunday while adding to his extensive collection of tattoos. The twenty-seven-year-old shared a shirtless mirror selfie on his Instagram Story, revealing the circular marks left by the alternative medicine practice. This visual update came shortly after he visited NAL Studio in Los Angeles to receive a new ink design, continuing a personal tradition he adopted from his father.

Brooklyn Beckham Cupping Therapy and Tattoo Details

Cupping therapy is a well-known alternative medicine practice that involves placing suction cups on the skin to create negative pressure. This process lifts the underlying tissue and is designed to increase local blood flow within the treated areas. The physical evidence of this therapy, often appearing as dark circular bruises, was clearly visible in the images posted by Beckham. He documented this wellness routine alongside his visit to the tattoo parlor, highlighting a weekend focused on personal care and body art modifications.

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David Beckham and Family Relationship Status

Brooklyn has followed in his father David's footsteps by developing a strong affinity for tattoos, accumulating dozens of designs across his torso and down his arms. This public display of his body art occurs against the backdrop of a significant rift in his family dynamics. Earlier in January, the twenty-seven-year-old released a bombshell statement declaring that he no longer wished to have any contact with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Despite this estrangement, he continues to share aspects of his personal life and hobbies on social media platforms, drawing attention to his independent path away from the immediate spotlight of his famous parents.

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Nicola Peltz Addresses Body Shaming Comments

The focus on Brooklyn's physical appearance and health routines coincides with recent scrutiny directed at his wife, actress Nicola Peltz. Earlier in the week, Nicola responded to critical comments regarding her weight following a social media post. The thirty-one-year-old shared a selfie after enjoying a hyperbaric facial treatment, but the image drew attention because she pulled up her purple scrubs top to display her stomach. Several internet users questioned the relevance of showing her midsection in relation to the skincare treatment, with some commenting that the pose appeared strange or unnecessary for the context of the post.

Brooklyn Defends Wife and Couple's Recent New York Trip

Brooklyn has consistently defended his wife from what he perceives as unjustified criticism. In a previous instance involving a cooking video he posted in late August, a follower asked if he addressed concerns about her appearing sickly. Brooklyn responded forcefully, stating that it is disgraceful to comment on a woman's body and affirming that she is absolutely beautiful. This defense is consistent with their relationship status; they have been married since twenty-twenty-two and renewed their vows last year amidst their feud with his family. Recently, he described Nicola as his absolute world in a gushing post that featured photos from a business class trip to New York City, where the couple was seen cuddling their dogs and enjoying the city sights together.