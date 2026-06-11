Brooklyn Beckham's Mixed Results in Business Ventures and Family Ties

Brooklyn Beckham has confessed he can 'come across as annoying sometimes' as he reflected on his various attempts to find business success. The chef, 27, has had mixed results launching his own career, but more recently launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23. Brooklyn has also tried to break into photography and cookery, and has faced criticism for using his family privilege to open doors.

Brooklyn Beckham has confessed he can 'come across as annoying sometimes' as he reflected on his various attempts to find business success. The chef, 27, has had mixed results launching his own career, but more recently launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23.

Brooklyn has now shared that he and his wife Nicola Peltz came up with the idea for the sauce when they got 'really drunk' together, and he is no stranger to calling up the brand's CEO late at night with ideas. The influencer also confessed he 'hasn't worked in five years' due to his passion for the brand.

He said: 'Four years ago I was trying to work out what I wanted to do with my life, what I wanted to do for work.

'Basically my wife and I got really drunk in our apartment while making hot sauce. I watched a short little video on how to make it and the next day I tried it again. I really wanted to see what I could create.

' Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Brooklyn also spoke about his creative process. He added: 'I'm always calling the CEO on Sunday at 10pm with a crazy idea of what direction we might go in or a condiment idea. I'll call with a ridiculous idea.

'I can come across as annoying sometimes. ' From photography to releasing a hot sauce, Brooklyn has come under scrutiny for trying his hand at varied career paths, with critics accusing him of using his family privilege to open doors.

After spending time in Arsenal's academy as a youngster, Brooklyn - who is married to American actress Nicola Peltz - has worked as a model and influencer, racking up several brand endorsement deals, while he has also tried to break into photography and cookery. Last year, Brooklyn also announced he would be pursuing yet another new career path as a Formula E driver, because his wife told him he looked 'sexy' in the outfit - despite taking seven times to pass his theory test.

At first, Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria had proudly supported his various career ventures, but in January he released a bombshell statement cutting ties with his family. The chef has had mixed results launching his own career, but more recently launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23. Last month, Brooklyn missed out on his grandfather's 80th birthday celebrations, despite paying tribute to Anthony on social media.

Across the pond, the Beckhams were out in force alongside Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz's partner Jackie Apostel as Anthony marked his birthday with a lavish party. Anthony appeared elated at the glamorous party, hugging his daughter before sitting down for a meal, where he was gifted personal cards.

Meanwhile, Cruz, who has recently launched his music career with his band The Breakers, was also spotted giving Jackie a kiss on the cheek. While Brooklyn reportedly dashed any hopes of a reconciliation with his parents, he is reportedly still in contact with his grandparents. A source told The Mirror: 'While things between him and his parents are over, Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered.

' Over the festive period, David's mum Sandra and Victoria's mother Jackie Adams both reached out to Brooklyn after he had been absent from every key family event over the course of the year - among them his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration and long awaited recent investiture. A source went on: 'David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son. Nothing will change that, and they live in hope.

He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings.

' Brooklyn and Nicola have continued to put on a united display amid mounting backlash from fans urging him to heal the rift with his family





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooklyn Beckham Hot Sauce Brand Cloud23 Varied Career Paths Family Privilege Investiture Reconciliation Family Ties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Every Year After Review: A Canadian Summer Romance with Mixed ResultsPrime Video's 'Every Year After' adapts Carley Fortune's beloved novel into a dual-timeline romance series starring Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. Despite a charming teen storyline and strong supporting cast, the adult leads lack chemistry, and the setting disappoints book fans.

Read more »

Primaries takeaways: Platner's big night, Clyburn carries on and Trump's support gets mixed resultsPresident Donald Trump's clout within his party was tested anew in states like South Carolina and Nevada, where he endorsed his favored candidates.

Read more »

David Beckham gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, but son Brooklyn will snub him again“Brooklyn made it clear he has no interest in talking to his parents, but even if he did want to see them at the Walk of Fame, Nicola would not take too kindly to it,” the source told u…

Read more »

Insider Reveals Whether Brooklyn Beckham Or Nicola Peltz Spearheaded Their Latest Major Snub To David BeckhamThe feud is not cooling down.

Read more »