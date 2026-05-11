Brooklyn Beckham's Estrangement from Parents and Family Feud with Nicola Peltz

The ongoing estrangement between Brooklyn Beckham and his immediate family, as well as the feud between him and his wife Nicola Peltz, are the main topics of this news article.

Do YOU have a story? Email tips@dailymail.com. See more Daily Mail on Google – save us as a Brooklyn Beckham 's self imposed estrangement from his parents may well be ongoing, but the influencer's wife suggested her own family dynamic is stronger than ever while paying tribute to her mum over the weekend.

Brooklyn has persevered with a bitter separation from his immediate family - parents David and Victoria, brothers Romeo and Cruz and sister Harper - following the release of a combative six-page Instagram statement in February. But Nicola Peltz ensured her own mum was awarded the highest compliment by comparing her to God while celebrating Mother's Day in the United States on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, 32, shared a childhood photo of herself and her mother, model Claudia Heffner, she wrote: 'Happy Mother's Day to my everything.

' In a second post, she added: 'My mom is a gift from God. ' The tribute inevitably drew further attention to her husband, who elected to ignore his own mother - the latest in a series of snubs that have also included his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration last May and subsequent investiture at Windsor Castle.

Brooklyn Beckham's self imposed estrangement from his parents may well be ongoing, but the influencer's wife suggested her own family dynamic is stronger than ever over the weekend Conversely, David and Victoria disregarded their estranged son's requests to be distanced from their family by including him in their own Mother's Day celebrations. On Sunday, the US and Australia marked Mother's Day, during which David shared a post branding his wife 'the best mum', before Victoria took to Instagram to share a sweet image of the gifts her husband had bestowed upon her.

Victoria shared a picture of a stunning bouquet of white roses placed on a table at their Holland Park home in west London alongside a set of five casts of babies' hands and feet. In 2011, ahead of the arrival of Harper, it was reported that the couple were making gold-plated casts of her hands and feet by London company First Impressions, using kits costing £1,000 at the time.

Brooklyn announced a desire to distance himself from his family in January – insisting he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and claiming his parents were 'performative' as well as accusing Victoria of 'dancing inappropriately' at his wedding. Brooklyn now shares an endless stream of adoration for his in-laws - Nicola's parents, Nelson Peltz, 83, and former model Claudia, 71.

On Friday, Nicola appeared to take another swipe at the Beckhams amid their ongoing feud as she took to Instagram with a cosy snap. Taking to social media, she posted a photo of herself and Brooklyn alongside her billionaire parents Nelson and Claudia. She captioned the snap: 'My whole heart and world in one photo'.

During a recent appearance on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast, fashion designer Victoria said building their £500million empire known as 'Brand Beckham' was 'never their intention' and insisted she wasn't a 'pushy parent'. Nicola Peltz ensured her own mum was awarded the highest compliment by comparing her to God while celebrating Mother's Day in the United States on Sunday Nicola frequently dedicates Instagram posts to her parents and husband Brooklyn (pictured





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooklyn Beckham Estrangement From Parents Family Feud With Nicola Peltz David Beckham Victoria Beckham Brand Beckham Instagram Statement Mother's Day Nelson Peltz Claudia Heffner Emma Grede's Aspire Podcast £500Million Empire Pushy Parent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham's Luxury Dinner with Romeo Amidst Family Friction with BrooklynDavid Beckham shares a high-end sushi experience with son Romeo while tensions rise with eldest son Brooklyn over the influence of Brand Beckham.

Read more »

Victoria and David Beckham flouted their estranged son Brooklyn's requests to celebrate Mother's DayThe Beckhams included estranged son Brooklyn in their Mother's Day celebrations, despite his requests to stay away from the family. David Beckham posted a heartwarming message, while Victoria shared an image of the gifts her husband had bought for her.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Addresses Brand Beckham Claims, Insists Her Family's Work Is OrganicDespite being famous for 'Brand Beckham', fashion designer Victoria Beckham maintains that she and her family's efforts to build their £500million empire was never their intention. The Beckham family denied the claims of performative behavior and tried to steer clear of the judgmental comments made by Brooklyn. Victoria Beckham emphasized on the organic growth of 'Brand Beckham' and the children's separate interests and work profiles.

Read more »

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father settles housekeeper lawsuit over family dog attack, sparing her a grillingNicola Peltz, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham, has been spared a grilling by lawyers after her billionaire father Nelson Peltz quietly settled a lawsuit brought by their housekeeper Mileydis Morejon who claimed she was viciously attacked by their family dog Houdini.

Read more »