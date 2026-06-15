Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad Sparks Family Uproar Over Public Feud

A sponsored Instagram post by Brooklyn Beckham for DoorDash, where he jokes about watching the 2026 World Cup from home, has ignited a firestorm. Friends of his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, call the advert 'shocking' as it mocks the family's current estrangement, leaving his sister and grandparents 'inconsolable.' The video, laden with symbolic gestures like unopened letters and a new watch, follows a recent attempt by his sister Harper to deliver a note, which he was not home to receive. His subsequent claim that the visit was 'choreographed' has been denounced as a 'nasty accusation' against a child. With intense backlash forcing him to limit comments, the advert hints at more to come, turning a private family crisis into a very public promotional campaign.

Friends and associates of the Beckham family have expressed profound shock and dismay over a recent sponsored social media post by Brooklyn Beckham , the 27-year-old eldest son of former football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham .

The video, created in partnership with the food delivery service DoorDash and posted on Instagram, shows Brooklyn smirking as he says, 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

' This move is being interpreted as the latest public swipe at his parents amidst a protracted and deeply painful family feud that has left the family, including his sister and grandparents, reportedly 'inconsolable. ' According to a friend who spoke with journalist Katie Hind, the creation of a commercial based on familial estrangement, treating it as a joke, is 'shocking' behavior, especially from someone who has publicly claimed to desire peace and privacy.

This latest promotion starkly contradicts the narrative he presented in a scathing six-page statement released in January, where he denounced 'Brand Beckham' and accused his family of prioritizing public promotion and endorsements above all else, while simultaneously asserting, 'All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.

' The backlash from the public and his own followers was immediate and severe, compelling Brooklyn to restrict the comments on his Instagram post, limiting them only to accounts he follows. Many commenters criticized him for perceived disrespect and irony, with remarks such as 'You knew what you was doing with this commercial' and 'This is so disturbing.

' The video itself was laden with seemingly deliberate symbolic gestures. While Brooklyn has frequently been seen wearing a £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, a gift from his father who played in three World Cups, he pointedly places a new watch on the coffee table in the clip, seemingly rejecting that association.

Additionally, a stack of unopened letters appears on the table, widely interpreted as a reference to his refusal to communicate with his family. This detail gained particular poignancy following a reported visit to his Beverly Hills home by his 14-year-old sister, Harper, on Friday. She went to deliver a handwritten note but was 'crestfallen' to find he was not there.

In the aftermath, representatives for Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, accused the Beckhams of 'using Harper as a pawn,' suggesting the visit was 'choreographed for the cameras' because photographers were present. Friends of David and Victoria swiftly countered this, calling it a 'nasty accusation' against an 'innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother,' labeling the claim 'incredibly sad' and 'unnecessary.

' It has also been asserted by Brooklyn's camp that he has not accepted any contact from Harper or his grandparents since the falling out. Adding another layer to the commercial's messaging, its closing text reads: 'It's complicated. More soon,' hinting at a series of future cryptic advertisements. Despite the public turmoil and criticism, Brooklyn's deal with DoorDash represents a significant financial opportunity; his individual net worth is estimated at £7.4 million, and the partnership will further augment his earnings.

The incident underscores the painful, public unraveling of one of Britain's most famous families, where personal grievances are being negotiated through sponsored content and public statements, leaving friends, family members, and the public grappling with the spectacle of a familial rift turned marketing campaign





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Brooklyn Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Family Feud Doordash Ad Instagram Sponsored Content Harper Beckham Nicola Peltz

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