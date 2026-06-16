Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash ad ignites backlash for mocking estranged family

A DoorDash commercial featuring Brooklyn Beckham, which alludes to his split with parents David and Victoria Beckham, has drawn widespread criticism for appearing to profit from family drama, prompting accusations of tastelessness and calls for the brand to reconsider its partnership.

Brooklyn Beckham , the 27‑year‑old son of football icons David and Victoria Beckham, sparked a wave of outrage after a new DoorDash advertisement surfaced that many viewers described as a blatant jab at his estranged family.

The commercial, posted on social media on Monday as part of a brand partnership, shows Brooklyn delivering a tongue‑in‑cheek monologue about watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home, followed by a series of visual cues that appear to reference his ongoing family dispute. In the video he places a luxury Patek Philippe Nautilus watch - a gift from his father - on a coffee table, while a stack of unopened letters sits nearby, hinting at his refusal to reconnect with his parents.

The ad's tone, critics argue, turns a deeply personal and painful split into a marketing hook, effectively monetising the drama that the Beckham family has asked the public to respect. Reaction on the internet was swift and largely condemnatory. Commenters accused Brooklyn of exploiting his family's trauma for personal gain, calling the spot "tasteless," "attention‑seeking" and "poor taste.

" Several users pointed out the irony of a Beckham leveraging the family name to secure lucrative deals, noting that his net worth already exceeds £7 million and that his association with the brand appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to stay relevant. Fans also expressed sympathy for his sister Harper, 14, and their grandparents, describing them as "inconsolable" and "devastated" after seeing the advert.

The backlash extended to DoorDash, with many suggesting the delivery company misjudged the public's sensitivity to the Beckham family feud. The controversy deepens as the family's internal dynamics continue to unfold publicly. Earlier this week, Harper attempted to hand‑deliver a handwritten note to Brooklyn at his Beverly Hills residence, only to find him absent.

The incident was framed by some as an attempt by the Beckhams to use their daughter as a pawn in the dispute, a claim that was quickly denied by representatives for Brooklyn and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz. They argued that the presence of photographers during the delivery indicated a staged event designed for media coverage. Friends of David and Victoria, meanwhile, defended the family's side, calling the accusations against Harper "nasty" and unnecessary.

As the feud plays out across social media and tabloid headlines, the DoorDash advert stands as a flashpoint, illustrating how celebrity brand collaborations can become entangled with personal controversy and public perception





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