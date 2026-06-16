Brooklyn Beckham's 'attention-seeking' advert sparks outrage

Brooklyn Beckham's new advert, sponsored by DoorDash, has been criticized for taking a 'brutal dig' at his estranged family, with fans accusing him of 'making light of their trauma' and 'monetizing' the drama from their estrangement.

Brooklyn Beckham 's 'attention-seeking' new advert which takes a brutal dig at his estranged family has outraged fans for 'making light of their trauma'. The nepotism-baby, 27, has been accused of still profiting off the Beckham name despite saying he wants nothing to do with his parents David, 51, and Victoria, 52.

Smirking Brooklyn features in a sponsored video for DoorDash, where he mocks his fall out with his family after previously denouncing them in a six-page statement. During the clip, he says: 'You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story.

' David and Victoria were 'devastated' to see the advert and his sister Harper and grandparents are also said to be 'inconsolable'. Read the full Mail+ story here. It has also fallen flat with fans who have described his involvement as being in 'poor taste' and claimed he is 'trying to stay relevant' by bringing up the family feud.

The video was shared by Brooklyn and DoorDash in a social media collaboration on Monday, and critics soon made their opinions known in the comments section. Brooklyn Beckham's 'attention-seeking' new advert which takes a brutal dig at his estranged family has outraged fans for 'making light of their trauma' Many made the point that Brooklyn was 'monetising' the drama from their estrangement, after previously asking for 'privacy and respect'.

They said: 'No hate just observation... if you hate them so much drop the name and stop profiting from association'; 'Seem very happy to still be profiting off the Beckham name'; 'Uhm you're monetising your family drama'; 'The only reason you have a hot sauce or any commercials is because you are a Beckham. Do you find the irony in that?

'. Others branded it 'tasteless' and claimed that the advert hasn't been received the way that Brooklyn and the brand may have hoped. The comments read: 'You just want attention'; 'Very poor form, Brooklyn!

'; 'Well that's in poor taste'; 'Someone in a planning meeting thought this would be funny/ragebaity/mildly interesting/quirky. It's not'; 'Dang DoorDash I don't think this is going over the way you thought it would'; 'How do you think your sister feels seeing this'; 'You're at home because you divorced your entire family'; 'This is tasteless'; 'When you keep having digs at your family to stay relevant'; 'Yikes! Anyone else cringing?

'; 'This is so disturbing'; 'You knew what you were doing with this commercial'; 'Am I the only one who finds the irony in him doing this ad? '. Brooklyn is set to cash in on his deal with DoorDash, despite already having an individual net worth of £7.4million. In the post sponsored by the delivery firm, he seems to relish the opportunity to hit back at his family, with the video containing a number of seemingly hidden messages.

While Brooklyn has been wearing the £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus watch gifted to him by his father, who played in three World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006, he shakes off this association by pointedly placing a new one on his coffee table. And there was a stack of unopened letters from home – perhaps a nod to his refusal to make contact with his family.

The nepotism-baby, 27, has been accused of still profiting off the Beckham name despite saying he wants nothing to do with his parents David, 51, and Victoria, 5





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooklyn Beckham Doordash FIFA World Cup 2026 David Beckham Victoria Beckham Estrangement Profit Privacy Respect Attention-Seeking Poor Taste Family Feud Monetizing Cash In Watch Unopened Letters Harper Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nasty Accusation Choreographed For The Cameras David Beckham Victoria Beckham Nasty Accusation Choreographed For The Cameras

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