Brooklyn Beckham officially owns his name trademark after Victoria Beckham relinquished control, ending a decade-long legal arrangement that sparked family tensions and public disputes.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially secured sole ownership of the legal trademark for his own name, marking a definitive resolution to a long-standing family dispute. The transfer was finalized on November 17, confirming that the intellectual property rights previously held by his mother are now exclusively his.

This development arrives ten months after the eldest Beckham son released an explosive public statement accusing his parents of prioritizing commercial interests over family relationships. The move signals a potential shift in the dynamic between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, following a period of significant estrangement.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reunite at Polo Bar After Cloud23 Brand Criticism

Legal Transfer and Intellectual Property Details

Brooklyn Beckham gained full control of the trademark through a formal filing with the Intellectual Property Office, which removed Victoria Beckham from the equation. Victoria, aged 52, had originally registered the trademark in 2016 when Brooklyn was just 16 years old. At that time, he was a minor, which legally required an adult guardian to manage such commercial assets on his behalf.

The registration covered a broad spectrum of commercial classes, including cosmetics, clothing, sportswear, television productions, and music. By relinquishing control now that Brooklyn is 27 and a legal adult, Victoria has completed the administrative process that allows him to manage these assets independently. The paperwork was submitted during the annual renewal period, ensuring no lapse in the trademark's active status.

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Victoria Beckham reportedly initiated this registration for all her children-Romeo, aged 24, Cruz, aged 21, and Harper, aged 15-as a strategic business measure. The goal was to protect their personal brands from unauthorized commercial misuse while they were too young to manage such complex legal affairs themselves. This approach is common in high-profile celebrity families to maintain brand integrity.

Brooklyn Beckham's Public Allegations and Family Rift

The path to this ownership transfer was fraught with public conflict. In January, Brooklyn Beckham posted a detailed statement on his Instagram account outlining his grievances. He accused his parents of attempting to pressure him into signing away his rights prior to his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022. He claimed they sought to initiate terms of a deal that would have affected his future financial independence.

Brooklyn alleged that his refusal to sign the agreement before the wedding date resulted in a delayed payday from the family enterprise. He stated that his holdout caused a rift that has persisted, claiming his parents have not treated him the same since the incident. These allegations were part of a broader accusation that the family prioritized Brand Beckham over individual well-being.

The former Spice Star and football legend have reportedly made attempts to mend fences, but Brooklyn and Nicola, who reside in Los Angeles, have maintained no contact with the family for nearly two years. The estrangement extends beyond just the trademark issue, involving deeper personal and professional disagreements regarding the management of their public image.

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Commercial Implications and Future Prospects

With the legal transfer complete, Brooklyn Beckham now has the unilateral authority to launch new brands, merchandise, or commercial ventures under his name. He currently owns his own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23, but the removal of his mother's control allows for broader expansion without administrative hurdles. This independence is a significant milestone for his entrepreneurial efforts.

The Beckham family's commercial empire remains vast, with an estimated total fortune of $673 million. However, the individual net worth of Brooklyn's father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, is significantly higher at an estimated $1.6 billion. This disparity highlights the complex financial landscape in which the younger generation operates.

Davids previous registrations of his own name in 2000 and Victoria's in 2002 set the precedent for this style of brand management. The current separation of assets allows each family member to define their own commercial identity. This legal clarity is expected to stabilize the individual brands of the Beckham children moving forward.

The resolution of the trademark dispute removes one of the most visible symbols of the family's internal conflict. While personal relationships may still require time to heal, the legal entanglement that divided Brooklyn from his parents has been severed. This allows all parties to pursue their respective careers with greater autonomy and reduced legal friction.