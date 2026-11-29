Brooklyn Beckham receives praise for his Guinness-brined Thanksgiving turkey, recovering from previous social media backlash regarding his beer pouring skills.

Brooklyn Beckham secured rare culinary praise on Saturday for a Thanksgiving turkey marinated in Guinness, successfully countering earlier accusations of rage-baiting by demonstrating a complex cooking process. The aspiring chef, aged 27, shared a detailed Instagram tutorial showing how to properly brine a bird using the famous Irish stout. This marked a significant victory in redeeming his public image after previous controversies involving the beverage.

The video posted on Saturday showed the son of David and Victoria Beckham disassembling the turkey bones before placing the meat into a large bucket cooler for an overnight soak. He then added several cans of the beverage alongside specific flavor enhancers such as onion, orange peel, thyme, bay leaves, sugar, bottled water, and ice. This marination step was crucial for infusing the meat with flavor before the cooking phase began.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Shares Holiday Dinner Photos With Wife Nicola Peltz

After the overnight soak, the chef removed the turkey and patted it dry with paper towels. He seasoned the skin generously with salt and placed the bird into a deep roasting tray that contained additional vegetables, including celery, carrot, and thyme. The most distinct technique involved rubbing a mixture of butter, herbs, garlic, and salt directly under the skin of the meat.

This method is designed to keep the turkey moist and tender while baking. He then placed the prepared bird into a preheated oven. Upon removal, the turkey displayed a perfectly golden exterior. Beckham presented the finished meal on a plate accompanied by roasted vegetables, creating a visually appealing holiday centerpiece that demonstrated significant culinary skill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans responded enthusiastically to the post, with many comments expressing admiration for the final result. One follower wrote that the turkey looked amazing and noted the perfect seasoning. Another user complimented the chef on his excellent work and impressive presentation skills. Several viewers indicated that the recipe inspired them to cook a similar meal for their own upcoming holiday gatherings.

One comment suggested attempting the dish for Christmas, while another wished the chef and his wife Nicola Peltz well for 2027. The positive feedback marked a significant shift from previous online criticism. Delighted with his creation, fans took to the comments to gush over his dish and the quality of the execution.

This positive reception stands in sharp contrast to the backlash Beckham faced back in August during a similar online interaction. The actor had shared a photo of a pint of Guinness that appeared to be poorly poured, which angered fans of the stout. Critics claimed the glass was the wrong type and the pour was incorrect.

The incident in August led to accusations that he was intentionally rage-baiting the brand's cult following. Experts in pouring the stout recommend a specific two-part method using a room-temperature, dry, imperial pint glass. Many followers felt the displayed pint violated these traditional standards.

Other viewers defended the actor, arguing that the drink was simply still rising. The proper pouring process includes a 90-second waiting period to allow the top to rise and let the pint turn its characteristic ruby-black color. Despite these explanations, the online outrage persisted during that earlier period.

The August controversy was not an isolated incident involving the actor and the Irish brewery. He had previously caused outrage during an outing with his then-girlfriend, actress Chloe Moretz. Moretz shared a snap of Beckham pouring Guinness behind a bar, which was later shared on X with negative commentary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A user on the platform criticized the actor for appearing smug while pouring what they described as an abysmal pint of the beverage. These past incidents created a narrative of conflict between the celebrity and the dedicated community of Guinness drinkers. The recent Thanksgiving post serves as a clear departure from that previous behavior.

The shift from controversial beer pouring to skilled turkey preparation highlights a deliberate effort to establish credibility in the kitchen. By focusing on a complex recipe that utilizes the brand he once criticized, he bridges the gap between his public image and his culinary aspirations. The inclusion of specific ingredients and techniques shows attention to detail.

The use of Guinness in a brine is a known culinary trick that adds depth and color to roasted meats. Beckham's decision to share the full process, including the brining and seasoning steps, provided educational value to his audience. This transparency likely contributed to the positive reception he received from his followers.

The reaction from his followers indicates that they appreciate this new direction in his content. By delivering a high-quality result, he managed to win back fans who had been disappointed by his earlier interactions with the brand. The success of the dish suggests that his cooking skills are developing rapidly.

The article highlights the importance of execution in public-facing creative endeavors. Whether pouring a drink or roasting a bird, precision matters to enthusiasts. Beckham's ability to execute a complex recipe has allowed him to turn a potential crisis into a moment of genuine praise. The transition from the initial outrage to the current acclaim demonstrates the power of demonstrable skill over internet speculation.