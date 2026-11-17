Brooklyn Beckham faces ridicule from fans for his culinary video featuring an excessive amount of onions in a traditional British dish, continuing his pattern of online criticism.

Brooklyn Beckham sparked immediate controversy among his 16.2 million Instagram followers on Monday with a new cooking video that critics described as a culinary disaster. The aspiring chef, who is 27 years old, uploaded footage of himself preparing Toad in the Hole, a traditional British dish consisting of sausages baked in Yorkshire pudding batter. Viewers were left bewildered by his choice to top the savory meal with an overwhelming quantity of caramelized onions.

Onion-Fueled Recipe Draws Sharp Criticism

Beckham posted the video set to Dusty Springfield's 1968 hit song Son Of A Preacher Man while cooking the batter and sausages in his Los Angeles kitchen. He utilized a wooden chopping board previously noticed by fans, which bears the inscription Nicola's Chef, a nod to his wife of four years, Nicola Peltz. Instead of receiving praise for his culinary efforts, the post quickly became a target for mockery, with followers expressing shock at the generous application of onions.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at dad David as family feud rages on

One follower expressed disbelief at the portion sizes, asking if the chef intended to serve sausage with such an abundance of onions. The commenter suggested the dish would be better off thrown in a dumpster and set on fire rather than served. Another user criticized the attempt at the recipe, calling it the worst they had ever seen. The backlash highlighted a recurring theme in Beckham's social media presence, where his cooking videos often invite ridicule rather than admiration.

Beckham Responds to Online Hate and Criticism

Despite the harsh comments, Brooklyn Beckham has stated that he has grown accustomed to the negative feedback he receives online. He previously explained that cooking makes him happy and that he has more important matters to focus on than critics calling his food rubbish. This resilience was evident in his caption for the new post, where he jokingly warned of incoming haters before followers flooded the comments with confused and critical observations.

Advertisement

Specific technical criticisms arose regarding his cooking method. One observer pointed out that he placed onions in the pan before heating it or melting the oils, resulting in uneven cooking. Another critic noted a lack of seasoning and mocked the consistency of the sauce, comparing it to wallpaper paste. These comments reflect a broader skepticism about his cooking skills, which persists despite his efforts to share his kitchen experiences with his large audience.

Family Connection to British Comfort Food Staples

The controversy over the Toad in the Hole recipe is particularly notable given the dish's status as a British staple unfamiliar to many American followers. Beckham's culinary choices often reference his heritage, a connection that is strong within his family. His mother, Victoria Beckham, recently promoted a tableware line and discussed the family's love for roast dinners. She described Sunday meals as a cherished tradition involving Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, and vegetables, though she noted her husband David does not eat parsnips.

Victoria Beckham also emphasized the family's preference for extra thick Bisto gravy, a budget-friendly ingredient costing 1.75 pounds. She stated that despite their billionaire status, the family enjoys simple, affordable foods during their weekend gatherings. The roast dinner is typically eaten together at 6:30 pm, including their three younger children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. This tradition continues even though Brooklyn is estranged from his parents, as he still cooks in the mansion he shares with Nicola.

Previous Culinary Controversies and Bisto Gravy

This incident follows a recent episode where Brooklyn Beckham faced similar criticism for making extra thick Bisto gravy. In that video, he prepared a dish for one of his followers using gravy granules, which prompted accusations of creating a treacle-thick, Nutella-like substance. Fans were aghast at the appearance of the sauce, questioning the waste of good ingredients like pumpkin due to the heavy gravy usage. Victoria Beckham has openly defended their love for this specific brand of gravy, highlighting it as a favorite among the Beckham family.

Advertisement

The reaction to Beckham's latest video underscores the public's interest in his personal life and hobbies. While he attempts to share his culinary skills, the internet remains quick to judge his techniques and presentations. The contrast between his high-profile status and the humble nature of the food he prepares adds a layer of irony to the online discourse. His ability to continue sharing these videos despite consistent criticism demonstrates a commitment to his hobby, regardless of public opinion.