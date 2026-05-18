Brooklyn Beckham misses out on family gathering to celebrate grandfather's 80th birthday, seen having a glass of wine with wife

Brooklyn Beckham, the aspiring chef, missed an opportunity to celebrate his grandfather Anthony Adams' 80th birthday, instead choosing to spend time with his wife Nicola Peltz. Despite publicly cutting ties with his immediate family earlier this year, Brooklyn is still in touch with his grandparents.

Brooklyn Beckham posted a heartfelt message to his grandfather Anthony Adams on his 80th birthday. Although Brooklyn couldn't attend the celebratory gathering, he shared a picture with his grandfather and sent a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Meanwhile, across the pond, he was spotted having a glass of wine with his wife Nicola Peltz amid a bitter family feud. Victoria Beckham hosted a glamorous party for Anthony, where all the Beckham children, except Brooklyn, attended along with their partners. Cruz and The Breakers performed at the party





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Brooklyn Beckham Anthony Adams Nicola Peltz Party Celebration Music Band Family Feud Grandfather Celebration(S)

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Brooklyn Beckham misses out on family gathering to celebrate grandfather's 80th birthday, seen having a glass of wine with wifeBrooklyn Beckham, the aspiring chef, missed an opportunity to celebrate his grandfather Anthony Adams' 80th birthday, instead choosing to spend time with his wife Nicola Peltz. Despite publicly cutting ties with his immediate family earlier this year, Brooklyn is still in touch with his grandparents.

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