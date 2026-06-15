Brooklyn Beckham Makes Another Public Jab At Dad David Beckham After Failed Olive Branch: 'It's A Long Story'

Fans are not happy about this one.

, Brooklyn shared a new promo video for DoorDash in which he is seen chilling on a couch with light-washed denim jeans and a navy oversized hoodie.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” he said straight to the camera. Insider Reveals Whether Brooklyn Beckham Or Nicola Peltz Spearheaded Their Latest Major Snub To David Beckham “It’s a long story,” he then added with a laugh. In the last moment in the video, he tosses two World Cup tickets onto his coffee table and leaves. The words “It’s complicated.

More soon,” flashed across the screen. He also captioned the post, “Long story. ”on June 12. In attendance were all of Brooklyn’s siblings, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, as well as Victoria, Eva Longoria and Tom Cruise.

Victoria Beckham Slams Son Brooklyn’s Claim That She Has Been ‘Forcing’ Her Kids to Do Anything That same day, David, Victoria, and Cruise all attended the USA versus Paraguay World Cup game at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. But while David and Victoria were celebrating a major US win with Cruise,. Harper reportedly delivered a letter and left moments after arriving at the home.

She did not see her older brother or his wife, who are allegedly out of town..

“That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras,” a rep said.and Cruz Beckham at the ceremony to honor David Beckham with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. In the comment section of Brooklyn’s DoorDash post, followers are mostly negative, referencing his feud with his family and mocking his career.

“Why would he use DoorDash? He’s perfectly capable of making very simple, bland food for himself,” wrote one brutal commenter. “Nope, no one’s wondering,” wrote another.





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Brooklyn Beckham's Provocative Ad Amplifies Family Feud with David and Victoria BeckhamBrooklyn Beckham has sparked controversy with a new sponsored advertisement that appears to take deliberate jabs at his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, amid a well-documented family rift. The ad, promoting DoorDash during the World Cup, features Brockham smirking and referencing his estrangement, accompanied by symbolic props like a new watch and unopened letters. The move has drawn strong reactions from fans and representatives of both sides, escalating a public dispute that began with Brooklyn's decision to cut ties with the Beckham family brand.

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