Brooklyn Beckham has launched a ShopMy affiliate page featuring British foods and luxury items, highlighting his move to Los Angeles and trademark ownership updates.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially launched a ShopMy affiliate page, a platform that allows him to recommend products to online shoppers while earning a commission on sales. This new digital venture serves as both a branding opportunity and a potential revenue stream for the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, who currently resides in Los Angeles. The curated selection of items heavily emphasizes his British heritage, featuring a distinct mix of traditional foods and high-end fashion accessories.

British Food Favorites Take Center Stage

The initial catalog on Brooklyn Beckham ShopMy page is dominated by quintessentially British culinary items, catering to consumers seeking a taste of the United Kingdom. Products prominently featured include fish and chips meals, thick-cut bacon, savory meat pies, and the classic dessert sticky toffee pudding. These edible recommendations largely originate from Parker's, a United States-based company known for importing popular British goods such as Scotch eggs, black pudding, Lincolnshire sausages, HP Sauce, and baked beans.

Also read Victoria Beckham Crashes Into Romeo Beckham At Forty Love Premiere

This focus on British cuisine appears to be a deliberate strategy to connect with his roots despite his long absence from the country. Brooklyn has lived in America since two thousand twenty, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. During that period, he 'bubbled' with his then-girlfriend Nicola Peltz and her family before they married in two thousand twenty-two. The couple now resides in Los Angeles and has scarcely visited the United Kingdom, where his parents live along with his younger siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Luxury Items Signal High-End Ambitions

Beyond grocery staples, the ShopMy page serves as a warning that living like Brooklyn Beckham is an expensive business, with the affiliate links showcasing a wide range of luxury goods. The selection includes a Californian wine priced at three thousand two hundred ninety-nine dollars, which converts to approximately two thousand five hundred seventeen pounds per bottle. He also recommends a Bottega Veneta tote bag for five thousand nine hundred dollars, or four thousand five hundred two pounds.

Advertisement

Additional high-ticket items on the list include a three hundred fifty-dollar saucepan, smart leather shoes costing one thousand nine hundred ninety-five dollars per pair, and a Valentino blazer priced at four thousand five hundred fifty dollars. For those interested in drinkware, he suggests wine tumblers for three hundred thirty dollars, though an Oxo potato masher is listed as a budget-friendly option at seventeen dollars and ninety-nine cents.

Culinary Experiments Draw Mixed Reactions

Brooklyn has recently leaned into his British identity through social media content that complements his new e-commerce efforts. A recent video shows him serving a customer the 'Brooklyn Bowl' at Sweetfin Sushi in Beverly Hills, where he declares the dish 'really, really bloody good.' Another post documents him attempting to make toad in the hole, a traditional British dish, though not all viewers were impressed by the result.

One disgruntled viewer, claiming Yorkshire heritage, commented on Instagram that the Yorkshire pudding emerged 'flat as a fart' because Brooklyn failed to heat the fat in his pan sufficiently before adding the batter. This critique highlights the scrutiny his lifestyle and culinary skills face, even as he promotes products related to British culture. The juxtaposition of high-fashion prices with everyday cooking failures underscores the eclectic nature of his brand.

Trademark Updates And Family Dynamics

In related developments, Brooklyn has taken over the United Kingdom trademark on his name, which his mother Victoria Beckham had been holding since two thousand sixteen. The Intellectual Property Office lists the owner of said trademark as Brooklyn Beckham himself, represented by lawyers Lee & Thompson. The trademark is currently up for renewal next month, marking a significant step in his independent business ventures. Conversely, the names of his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper remain registered as trademarks owned by Victoria Beckham.

Advertisement

The launch of the ShopMy page comes amidst ongoing reports of estrangement between Brooklyn and his father, David Beckham. Infamously, Brooklyn traveled to London this spring with the intention of attending his father's fiftieth birthday party. However, he returned to Los Angeles without seeing him, complaining that his dad only wanted to meet him at a party surrounded by hundreds of guests or without Nicola Peltz present. This history of tension adds a layer of complexity to his personal branding and public narrative as he seeks to establish his own identity in the digital marketplace.