Brooklyn Beckham unveils a new ShopMy affiliate page featuring British foods and high-end fashion. Discover the specific prices of items like wine and totes in his latest monetized venture.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially launched a new affiliate marketing page on the ShopMy platform, marking a fresh endeavor to monetize his personal brand through product recommendations. This digital storefront allows the former professional soccer player to curate lists of items for online shoppers while earning a commission on every sale generated through his unique referral links.

British Fare and High-End Merchandise Featured

The newly curated collection on Brooklyn Beckham's ShopMy page heavily emphasizes traditional British cuisine, catering to consumers interested in authentic imports from the United Kingdom. The edible selections primarily originate from Parker's, a US-based retailer specializing in popular British food staples such as Scotch eggs, black pudding, Lincolnshire sausages, HP Sauce, and baked beans. Specific savory items highlighted include fish and chips ingredients, thick-cut bacon, meat pies, and sticky toffee pudding, reflecting a strong nod to his heritage despite his current residence.

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Beyond the pantry essentials, the influencer's recommendations extend significantly into the realm of luxury lifestyle goods and high-ticket household items, illustrating a diverse approach to affiliate marketing. The curated list includes a Californian wine priced at $3,299 (£2,517) per bottle, a Bottega Veneta tote bag costing $5,900 (£4,502), and a Valentino blazer valued at $4,550 (£3,472). Smart leather shoes are listed at $1,195 a pair, while wine tumblers for two are priced at $330, contrasting with more affordable kitchen tools like an Oxo potato masher available for $17.99.

Residence in Los Angeles and Family Dynamics

Brooklyn Beckham has been residing in the United States since 2020, when he relocated to Los Angeles to live with his then-girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and her family during the initial stages of the global pandemic. The couple formalized their relationship by marrying in 2022 and have since established their primary home base in California. Their absence from the United Kingdom has been notable, with the couple scarcely visiting the country where his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, continue to live alongside his siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

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Despite the physical distance, tensions regarding family interactions have surfaced publicly. In the spring of this year, Brooklyn traveled to London with the explicit intention of attending his father David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration. However, he ultimately returned to Los Angeles without meeting David, citing grievances that his father only wanted to interact with him in a crowded party environment of hundreds of guests or without Nicola Peltz present. This incident highlights the strained relationship that has developed between the father and eldest son over recent years.

Social Media Content and Public Reaction

In an effort to engage with his online audience, Brooklyn Beckham has integrated culinary content into his social media presence, further reinforcing his connection to British culture. Recent video content shows him serving a customer the Brooklyn Bowl at Sweetfin Sushi in Beverly Hills, where he enthusiastically described the dish as really, really bloody good. Another post documented his attempt to prepare toad in the hole, a classic British dish, which drew mixed reactions from viewers online.

Criticism emerged specifically from a viewer claiming Yorkshire heritage, who noted that the Yorkshire pudding appeared flat after Brooklyn failed to heat the fat in the pan sufficiently before adding the batter. Despite the technical critique, these interactions serve to keep his personal brand active and visible in the competitive social media landscape. The ShopMy launch complements these social posts by providing a direct monetization channel for the lifestyle and food interests he shares with his followers.

Trademark Ownership and Legal Details

Concurrent with the launch of his affiliate page, significant developments have occurred regarding the intellectual property rights surrounding the Beckham family name. Brooklyn Beckham has successfully taken over the UK trademark for his name, which had been held by his mother, Victoria Beckham, since 2016. The Intellectual Property Office now lists Brooklyn Beckham himself as the owner of the trademark, with legal representation provided by the firm Lee & Thompson. This change is particularly notable as the previous registration was due for renewal next month.

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While Brooklyn has secured rights to his own name, the trademarks for his younger siblings remain under Victoria Beckham's ownership. The names of Romeo, Cruz, and Harper are still registered as trademarks owned by Victoria, indicating a continued centralized management of family brand assets by the matriarch. This legal distinction underscores the separate business and legal entities that are forming within the Beckham family as the children navigate their individual careers and public profiles.