Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hosted their first Thanksgiving for eight guests, featuring a $4,155 wine line-up and no invite for his estranged family.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, successfully hosted their inaugural Thanksgiving dinner, solidifying their new domestic life far removed from the public scrutiny of their estranged parents. The couple welcomed eight close guests to their home, marking a definitive step in their independent journey away from the Beckham family drama that has dominated headlines for years.

The aspiring chef, 27, proudly displayed his culinary creation on social media, posing with the cooked bird while receiving a kiss on the cheek from actress Nicola, 31. He documented the occasion with a caption celebrating the milestone, expressing deep gratitude for his wife and the fun he had hosting the event for his chosen inner circle.

Also read Brooklyn building collapse brings together the Flatbush community on Thanksgiving

Among the invited guests was Damian Hurley, who recently attended Miley Cyrus's wedding. Hurley confirmed his attendance in the comments section of Brooklyn's post, praising the evening as the best night and thanking the hosts for their hospitality. His presence underscored the couple's growing social circle distinct from the broader Beckham family network.

The dinner featured a traditional spread including mashed potatoes, macaroni cheese, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, served in the garden during a stunning sunset. The setting was elevated by monogrammed napkins and a selection of wines that cost a total of up to $4,155. The wine list included a Chateau Haut-Brion from 2011 retailing for $510 and a Bond Matriarch from 2019 priced between $220 and $380.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive bottle served was a magnum of Pluribus from 2011, costing between $1,600 and $1,900. Despite the high-end selections, the couple included a bottle of alcohol-free wine from Brooklyn's godfather, Elton John, priced at $15. This inclusion highlighted the continued closeness between the younger couple and the Rocketman singer amid the family tensions.

Elton John has appeared to side with Brooklyn and Nicola over the past couple of years, acting as a mediator throughout their bitter feud with David and Victoria Beckham. The singer has been seen holidaying with the couple on multiple occasions, including a recent trip to celebrate the 64th birthday of David Furnish, Elton's husband.

Brooklyn thanked his godparents for the unforgettable weekend, stating he felt so lucky to have them as his godparents. David Furnish responded warmly to Brooklyn's post, confirming that the couple was loved and appreciated. This support contrasts sharply with the silence from Brooklyn's parents, whose yacht was moored just miles away during a previous villa stay in the south of France.

Christmas 2024 marked the last time the Beckham clan was pictured with Brooklyn and Nicola before they lost all meaningful communication. The feud became public knowledge when the couple failed to attend David's 50th birthday dinner at Core or any of his subsequent celebrations.

Brooklyn and Nicola have remained absent from any family gatherings since, including holidays, birthdays, and Victoria's Fashion Week shows. The exclusion of David and Victoria from the Thanksgiving event highlights the deepening rift that has defined their relationship in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision to host an intimate gathering with select friends and supporters rather than the wider family reflects Brooklyn's focus on his marriage and his new life in the United States. The event served as a public declaration of his priorities, emphasizing his partnership with Nicola over his lineage.

While the Beckham name carries significant weight in the entertainment industry, Brooklyn and Nicola have been crafting their own narrative through their careers and public appearances. Their Thanksgiving celebration, complete with expensive wines and supportive friends, stands as a testament to their self-sufficiency and shared values.

The contrast between the warm atmosphere at Brooklyn's table and the cold distance from his parents underscores the complexity of modern celebrity family dynamics. Elton John's continued presence in their lives provides a stabilizing influence as they navigate their independence from the Beckham family brand.

As the couple looks forward, their focus remains on building their home and careers together. The Thanksgiving dinner serves as a symbolic milestone in their journey, marking a clear break from the past and a commitment to their future together.