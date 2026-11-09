Brooklyn Beckham Highlights Wife Nicola in New Cooking Video

Brooklyn Beckham defends his marriage to Nicola Peltz by using an engraved chopping board in his latest cooking video, following online criticism of his social dynamics with Damian Hurley.

Brooklyn Beckham used his latest cooking demonstration to publicly reaffirm his dedication to his wife, Nicola Peltz, by prominently featuring a personalized kitchen tool. The aspiring chef, who is currently 27 years old, showcased a chopping board engraved with the specific words 'Nicola's Chef' during his most recent social media update on Monday. This deliberate choice of props serves as a direct counter-narrative to recent online speculation regarding his standing within his marriage.

Addressing Online Criticism With Culinary Dedication

Brooklyn Beckham addressed the recent wave of negative commentary regarding his appearance at a Los Angeles Halloween party by highlighting his loyalty to his spouse through his content. The video features him preparing a new culinary creation called the Sweetfin Brooklyn bowl, which was uploaded to his Instagram account. Immediately after the video went live, followers quickly noticed the customized cutting board, with several users pointing out the specific engraving as a clear homage to Nicola.

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The online reaction was swift and polarized, with some viewers praising the gesture while others criticized his fashion choices. Fans commented on the visibility of the chopping board, yet a significant portion of the audience focused their attention on Brooklyn wearing sunglasses indoors. Questions arose from viewers wondering why he chose to wear shades while cooking, leading to a debate that distracted from the message of marital loyalty he intended to convey.

Recent Halloween Controversy Sparks Debate

This culinary tribute comes just one week after Brooklyn Beckham faced intense scrutiny over his role in a group photo shared from a Halloween celebration. An awkward image from the Los Angeles party depicted him standing behind his wife, Nicola, and their mutual friend, Damian Hurley. In the now-deleted photograph, the three were dressed in costumes, but Brooklyn appeared isolated while Nicola and Damian posed arm-in-arm in matching leather outfits.

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The visual composition of that specific image led to widespread comments labeling Brooklyn as 'out of place' and comparing him to a 'spare part' in the dynamic between the other two attendees. Nicola, who is 31 years old, and Damian, who is 24, wore coordinated leather ensembles that drew significant attention. Brooklyn kept a simpler appearance with a Superman T-shirt and sunglasses, which further emphasized his perceived separation from the group dynamic in the photo.

Historical Parallels and Fan Reactions

Observers also noted an unusual historical coincidence regarding the costumes chosen for the Halloween event. The matching leather outfits worn by Nicola and Damian closely resembled the outfits worn by David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in 1999. At that time, Brooklyn was only three months old, making the similarity in styling between the generations and couples quite striking to fans who tracked the detail.

While some commentators suggested that a Batman suit would have been more appropriate for Brooklyn's character in the situation, others focused on the relationship dynamics displayed in the photos. Many followers expressed confusion as to why Nicola was wearing a matching costume with Damian instead of her husband. The narrative that they represented 'couple goals' overshadowed Brooklyn's presence, leading to a stream of sympathetic comments for the eldest son of David and Victoria.

Brooklyn Pushes Back Against Digital Trolls

In previous instances of online criticism, Brooklyn has not hesitated to respond directly to detrors who attack his culinary skills or public persona. During a previous video where he prepared a fried chicken sandwich and vegetables for coleslaw, he hit back at hate messages with a feisty comment. He explicitly told critics to 'Bring it on comments,' displaying a willingness to engage with the negativity rather than ignore it.

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The recent deletion of the controversial Halloween photo and the subsequent addition of a dedicated post to his Instagram Stories suggests a strategic effort to control the narrative. Brooklyn posted a solo picture of Nicola with the caption 'my girl,' set to the soundtrack of the Ariana Grande song Dangerous Woman. This move aimed to shift the focus away from the group dynamics and back to his relationship with his wife, reinforcing the message seen in his latest cooking video. The combination of these actions demonstrates a consistent effort to define his public image through direct engagement with his audience and visible demonstrations of affection.