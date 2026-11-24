Brooklyn Beckham officially owns the trademark to his name after Victoria Beckham transferred control to him. This move follows months of family tension and his allegations regarding Brand Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially taken full legal ownership of the trademark rights to his name, marking a significant shift in the long-standing dynamic between the Beckham family members. As of November 17, the Intellectual Property Office confirmed that Victoria Beckham relinquished her control, allowing her son to become the sole owner of the intellectual property registered under his identity.

Brooklyn Beckham Trademark Ownership Details

Victoria Beckham filed the necessary paperwork to the Intellectual Property Office this year to end her control over the registration. This administrative step was required to transfer the rights to Brooklyn, who was 27 years old at the time of the transfer. The move comes 10 months after Brooklyn posted an explosive statement on his Instagram account accusing his parents of prioritizing Brand Beckham over their personal relationships.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Says His Wife Made Him a Hot-Sauce Mogul

The original trademark was established in 2016 when Victoria took it out in her son's name while he was still a minor at 16 years old. The registration covered various commercial classes of goods and services, including cosmetics, clothing, and sportswear, as well as rights related to television shows and music. By securing these rights early, the fashion designer aimed to protect the personal brands of her children from commercial misuse before they reached adulthood.

Victoria, 52, is thought to have filed the trademark for Brooklyn, as well as her other children Romeo, 24, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 15. This strategy was widely viewed as a business-savvy move to safeguard the family's commercial interests while the younger members were still under age. With the trademark up for renewal in the current year, Victoria initiated the process to have her name removed from the control of the asset, paving the way for Brooklyn to assume sole proprietorship.

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Family Conflict and Trademark Dispute History

The transfer of the trademark follows a period of estrangement that began after Brooklyn revealed deep-seated grievances in January. In a bombshell statement on social media, he accused his parents of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. He claimed that his parents pressured him and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name before their wedding in 2022.

Brooklyn asserted that the terms of a deal involving the rights would be initiated only if he signed before his wedding date. He stated that his refusal to sign affected his payday and that his parents have not treated him the same since the incident. The former England captain, David Beckham, had previously registered 'David Beckham' as a trademark in 2000, while Victoria registered hers in 2002 as she embarked on a solo music career.

The family fortune is now estimated to be around $673 million, a substantial sum that still pales in comparison to the net worth of Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz. Nelson Peltz's estimated net worth stands at $6.6 billion, highlighting the vast difference in wealth between the two families. Despite the financial disparities, the conflict over the trademark and personal autonomy has been a primary source of tension.

Impact on Brooklyn Beckham and Future Ventures

With the legal transfer complete, Brooklyn Beckham now has the unrestricted ability to launch brands and merchandise under his own name without parental interference. He already owns a hot sauce brand called Cloud 23, but this new ownership opens further commercial possibilities for his personal empire. The former Spice Girl appears to have made the move in an attempt to build bridges with her son, with whom she has had little contact for nearly two years.

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Brooklyn and Nicola, who currently reside in Los Angeles, have maintained no contact with the rest of the family since the January statement. This lack of communication persists despite David and Victoria's various attempts to mend the broken relationship. The resolution of the trademark dispute may serve as a step toward normalizing relations, although the family dynamics remain complex and strained following the public allegations.

For now, the legal barrier that had caused one of the bones of contention in the family relationship has been removed. Brooklyn Beckham's acquisition of his name trademark represents both a personal victory and a strategic business decision that aligns with the family's long history of brand management. The move signals a potential end to the legal tug-of-war over intellectual property rights that had defined the last year of their interactions.