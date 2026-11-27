Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz host their first Thanksgiving. The couple spent $4,155 on wine and $171.75 on cheese for the Peltz clan dinner.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have officially taken on the role of hosts for Thanksgiving for the first time in their marriage. The couple opened their Hollywood mansion to the Peltz clan, placing the 27-year-old budding chef in charge of the main turkey dinner. While Brooklyn Beckham regularly shares his cooking tutorials on social media, this event marked a significant personal milestone, highlighting his growing independence from his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Extravagant $4155 Wine Selection And Menu

No expense was spared for this inaugural holiday gathering, with the couple curating a line-up of expensive wines totaling up to $4,155 (£3,170). The selection included a Chateau Haut-Brion (2011) retailing for $510 (£450) and a Bond 'Matriarch' (2019) costing between $220 and $380 (£180-£300). Guests were also treated to two bottles of Chateau Mouton Rothschild, a 1975 vintage priced at $420-$600 (£350-420), alongside a 2014 bottle valued at $670-$830 (£650-£750).

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

The most expensive item on the list was a magnum of Pluribus (2011), an eye-watering $1,600-$1,900 (£1,300-1,600). In contrast to the luxury bottles, Brooklyn ensured he included a bottle of his godfather Elton John's $15 (£10) alcohol-free wine. The culinary plan also featured sweet potato and marshmallows, a dish Brooklyn noted is his wife's favorite, alongside a beer-brined turkey slow-cooked in Guinness.

Peltz Clan Gathering And Cheese Shopping Trip

Brooklyn cooked for eight guests at his Hollywood mansion, posing proudly in front of the oven as the bird roasted inside. Ahead of the meal, he visited The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, spending $171.75 on a selection of cheese for after the main course. A video shared on the shop's social media revealed the interaction, where Brooklyn mentioned watching cheese videos in bed while his wife watches makeup tutorials.

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The shopping trip gained viral attention when an employee yelled out, take out for David? The comments section on the store's Instagram page, which has 533,000 followers, found the timing priceless. Many users questioned if Brooklyn's estranged father, David Beckham, was also in the store at that moment. Brooklyn seemed to ignore his famous family name during the trip, maintaining a polite interaction with the staff who confirmed no freebies were provided.

Elton John Support Amid Family Fallout With Beckhams

The gathering highlights the shifting dynamics within the Beckham family circle. Over the past couple of years, Elton John appears to have pledged his allegiance to Brooklyn and Nicola amid their family fallout with the Beckhams. Elton has acted as a mediator throughout the feud, with Brooklyn and Nicola seen holidaying with the singer on multiple occasions instead of spending time with Brooklyn's parents.

Brooklyn recently thanked Elton for an unforgettable weekend after celebrating his husband David Furnish's 64th birthday with a black-tie bash. The celebration included a three-course dinner and an intimate piano performance from the Rocketman singer. Brooklyn posted on Instagram that he is so lucky to have Elton and David Furnish as his godparents, a sentiment echoed by David Beckham in the comments.

Estrangement From David And Victoria Beckham

Despite the warm comments from David Beckham, the relationship between Brooklyn and his parents remains strained. Christmas 2024 was the last time the Beckham clan were pictured with Brooklyn and Nicola before they lost all meaningful communication. Over the summer, the couple spent time with Elton and David at his villa in the south of France, while David and Victoria Beckham's yacht was moored just miles away.

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Brooklyn has also faced public scrutiny regarding his privilege. A video went viral this week after he was accused of ignoring his background when he claimed he would not be where he is today with his hot sauce without his wife Nicola. While most of the wines came with a hefty price tag, the evening focused on the couple establishing their own traditions separate from the Beckham legacy.