Brooklyn Beckham invites criticism after posting a cooking video of a British toad in the hole dish piled with onions. Fans and critics react sharply to the unconventional preparation and heavy use of ingredients.

Brooklyn Beckham faced intense scrutiny from social media users after sharing a video of his culinary attempt to make a traditional British dish called toad in the hole. The twenty-seven-year-old aspiring chef posted the clip on his Instagram account on Monday, showcasing his process of preparing the sausage and batter-based meal. While the recipe is a staple of British comfort food, the specific execution and heavy garnishing sparked immediate and widespread ridicule among his followers.

Culinary Method and Onion Usage

The video featured Beckham standing in a kitchen, using a chopping board previously noted by fans that bore the inscription 'Nicola's Chef'. This board references his wife of four years, Nicola Peltz. The aspiring chef was seen frying sausages alongside an excessive amount of chopped onions. He combined these ingredients with a batter that included beer, aiming to replicate the classic dish known for its savory profile. The final presentation involved topping the cooked sausages and Yorkshire pudding batter with a thick layer of caramelized onions, a choice that many observers found unusual and overwhelming.

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Social Media Reaction and Criticism

Comments on the post flooded in with harsh criticism and disbelief from both American and British audiences. One shocked user questioned the logic of pairing sausage with such a massive volume of onions, suggesting the dish should be discarded entirely. Another follower labeled it the worst attempt at the recipe they had ever witnessed. Critics specifically targeted the cooking technique, noting that the onions were not heated properly and appeared undercooked. The backlash was immediate, with users describing the visual appeal of the dish as lacking and the proportions of ingredients as disproportionate.

Beckham's Response to Online Hate

Despite the negative feedback, Brooklyn Beckham has maintained a resilient stance regarding public criticism of his cooking skills. He previously stated that he is accustomed to the hate and finds the experience unbothered. The chef emphasized that cooking brings him happiness and that he has more important matters to focus on than negative remarks from internet users. In the caption for the video, he preemptively acknowledged the incoming criticism with a countdown, predicting the arrival of haters before they could post their complaints.

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Family Preferences and Bisto Gravy

The controversy extends beyond this single dish, as Beckham has a history of posting recipes that draw mixed reactions. Earlier in the month, he shared a video of himself making an extra-thick Bisto gravy, a budget-friendly British staple. His mother, Victoria Beckham, has publicly endorsed the family's love for this specific brand and the traditional Sunday roast dinner. Victoria highlighted that despite their wealth, the family maintains routines like eating together at 6:30 pm on Sundays, enjoying dishes like Yorkshire puddings and vegetables, though some family members have specific dislikes.

Public Perception of Culinary Skills

Fans who watched the gravy video also expressed confusion over the thick consistency, comparing the texture to wallpaper paste or Nutella. Critics questioned the waste of good ingredients like pumpkin when paired with such heavy sauces. The incident highlights the ongoing public interest in Beckham's culinary endeavors, which are often viewed through the lens of his celebrity status. While some view his efforts as a genuine hobby, others see them as a source of entertainment driven by online engagement.