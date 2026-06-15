Brooklyn Beckham Faces Backlash Over DoorDash Ad Mocking Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham's sponsored DoorDash Instagram ad, which jokes about his estrangement from David and Victoria Beckham, has drawn criticism from family friends and ignited a backlash online. The video features symbolic gestures like replacing his father's gifted watch with a new one and displaying unopened letters, coinciding with his sister Harper's failed attempt to visit him. The Beckham family expresses devastation as Brooklyn restricts comments and hints at more cryptic promotions.

Friends of the Beckham family express shock after Brooklyn Beckham , 27, released a sponsored Instagram advertisement with DoorDash that appears to mock his family's public feud.

In the video, Brooklyn smirks while saying, "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... It's a long story," hinting at his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The ad concludes with the line "It's complicated. More soon," suggesting further cryptic promotions may follow.

This move has intensified the already fraught family situation, with sources close to the Beckhams stating that the family feels "devastated" and "inconsolable.

" A family friend criticized the advert, noting the hypocrisy given Brooklyn's previous statements about wanting peace and privacy: "To do an advert based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable is shocking. Especially from someone who claims he wants peace and privacy.

" The backlash on Instagram was immediate, with followers accusing Brooklyn of disrespect and calling the ad "desperate" and "disturbing. " In response, he restricted comments to only accounts he follows. The video reportedly contains several subtle jabs: a new watch on the coffee table appears to replace the £250,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus gifted by his father, and a stack of unopened letters may symbolize his refusal to communicate.

These elements come amid reports that his 14-year-old sister, Harper, visited his Beverly Hills home on Friday to deliver a handwritten letter but was upset to find he was away. Brooklyn's side suggests the visit was orchestrated for photographers, while the Beckhams call this a "nasty accusation" against a girl who simply misses her brother. They also assert that Brooklyn has rejected all contact from Harper and his grandparents since the fallout.

Brooklyn's financial motivation is evident; despite a personal net worth of £7.4 million, he is monetizing the family conflict through the DoorDash deal. This contrasts sharply with his six-page January statement denouncing his parents for prioritizing "public promotion and endorsements above all else," while claiming he sought merely "peace, privacy and happiness.

" The incident underscores the deepening rift, with both camps trading barbs over Harper's attempted outreach and the symbolic items in the ad. Friends of David and Victoria emphasize the emotional toll on the family, particularly the younger members, and condemn the commercialization of their private pain. The saga continues to unfold publicly, with the promise of more content from Brooklyn under the guise of "complicated" revelations





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