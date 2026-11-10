Brooklyn Beckham Bakes With Nicola Engraved Board After Halloween Backlash

Brooklyn Beckham responds to criticism over his recent Halloween photo with Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley by featuring a custom cutting board in his latest Instagram cooking video.

Brooklyn Beckham, the 27-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, released a new culinary video on Monday that prominently featured a custom engraved chopping board reading 'Nicola's Chef'. This display of affection comes one week after the aspiring chef faced intense public scrutiny regarding a Halloween party photograph involving his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and actor Damian Hurley.

The Chef Responds With Culinary Tribute

Brooklyn Beckham showcased his dedication to Nicola Peltz by using the personalized kitchen tool while preparing a dish titled the Sweetfin Brooklyn bowl. Fans immediately identified the object as a public declaration of loyalty, with social media users commenting that the cutting board explicitly stated 'Nicola's Chef'. The post appeared on his Instagram account on Monday and served as a direct counter-narrative to the previous week's controversy.

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Previous Photo Sparks Online Debate

The backlash originated from a carousel of images shared last week from a Los Angeles Halloween party attended by Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Damian Hurley. One specific photograph showed Brooklyn Beckham standing behind Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley, who posed arm-in-arm in matching leather costumes. Critics described the eldest Beckham son as looking like a 'spare part' and 'out of place' in the image.

Costume Choices Draw Sharp Criticism

Nicola Peltz and Damian Hurley wore nearly identical black leather outfits to the event, a look that mirrored an ensemble worn by David and Victoria Beckham in 1999 when Brooklyn was three months old. Damian Hurley wore a Liz Hurley-inspired costume, while Nicola Peltz dressed as Catwoman complete with a bullwhip. Brooklyn Beckham opted for a simpler Superman T-shirt and large sunglasses, which led some followers to suggest a Batman suit would have been more appropriate for his character in that moment.

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Public Reaction To The Kitchen Video

Viewers divided their opinions on the new cooking content, with some criticizing the decision to wear sunglasses indoors while preparing food. Comments questioned why he was wearing shades inside the kitchen, asking 'Whats with the shades' and noting that indoor cooking typically does not require eye protection. However, other supporters praised the visual appeal of the meal, describing the fried chicken sandwich and coleslaw components as looking delicious.

Direct Engagement With Internet Critics

Brooklyn Beckham has previously demonstrated a willingness to confront negative commentary directly, such as when he made a fried chicken sandwich last month and responded to trolls with a feisty message. He wrote 'Bring it on comments' in response to hate messages, signaling that he had reached his limit with online criticism. The current video follows this pattern of engaging with his audience while maintaining a focus on his personal brand as an aspiring chef.

Social Media Cleanup And Couple Focus

Following the Halloween incident, Brooklyn Beckham deleted the controversial photograph from his Instagram feed, leaving only images featuring himself and Nicola Peltz in the remaining posts. He further emphasized his focus on his wife by sharing a solo picture of her on his Stories, captioned 'my girl' and set to Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman'. This curated selection of content highlights a strategic effort to refocus public attention on his marriage rather than the previous week's social missteps.