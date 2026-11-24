Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoyed a Beverly Hills lunch despite online backlash. Critics argue he ignored the privilege of the Beckham name while crediting his wife for Cloud23 success.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were spotted enjoying a casual lunch date at the Polo Bar inside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday. The couple appeared relaxed and unbothered by recent online controversy surrounding Brooklyn's comments about his brand, Cloud23. Dressed in simple attire, the pair kept a low profile as they navigated the upscale venue.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Dining Out

The 27-year-old aspiring chef wore a simple long-sleeved black top paired with jeans. His wife, 31, opted for a grey hoodie, black leather jacket, and jeans, completing her look with chunky black boots. Both wore large sunglasses to shield their eyes as they arrived at the restaurant. This outing occurred just one day after Brooklyn faced significant criticism for a public statement regarding his business success.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Spotting in Beverly Hills Sparks Marital Speculation

Cloud23 Success and Family Privilege Debate

The backlash stems from an interview Brooklyn gave over the weekend at a culinary event held at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas. When asked how he and his wife support each other through public pressures, he credited Nicola entirely. He stated he would not be where he is today with his hot sauce brand without her influence. He specifically mentioned creating the recipe with her five years ago during a night when both were intoxicated.

Netizens Criticize Omission of Beckham Legacy

Observers noted that Brooklyn failed to mention his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, in his explanation of his achievements. Social media users quickly pointed out that he benefited from the fame associated with his family name. Commenters argued that he would not have met Nicola or gained such early visibility without the Beckham surname. Many described his perspective as delusional regarding the role of his upbringing and family exposure.

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Nelson Peltz Strategic Guidance for Brand Growth

Despite the criticism, Brooklyn has received significant business guidance from his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz. The billionaire investor encouraged Brooklyn to build Cloud23 around familiar products like Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero sauces. This strategy aimed to capitalize on high-volume grocery sales while establishing the brand as a premium option. Nelson has a long history of investing in major food and consumer-goods companies through Trian Fund Management.

Future Ambitions for Brooklyn Business Empire

Brooklyn hopes to eventually create a business empire that rivals or surpasses those built by his parents. The plan involves expanding the product range gradually as Cloud23 becomes more established in the market. This approach mirrors the steady growth seen in many successful consumer brands. The couple continues to present a united front despite the mixed public reaction to Brooklyn's recent statements.