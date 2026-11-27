Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hosted their inaugural Thanksgiving dinner for eight guests, featuring a curated wine list valued at $4,155 and a notable absence of Beckham family members.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz recently hosted their first Thanksgiving dinner, showcasing the aspiring chef's culinary ambitions to a select group of eight guests. The 27-year-old social media influencer presented a detailed account of the event, highlighting both his homemade feast and an extensive selection of premium wines.

Culinary Details And Guest List For The Event

Brooklyn Beckham displayed the main course with visible pride, holding up the cooked turkey while receiving affection from Nicola Peltz on social media platforms. The couple prepared a comprehensive spread that included classic side dishes such as mashed potatoes, macaroni cheese, stuffing, and cranberry sauce for their attendees.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham First Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner $4155 Wine

The invitation list included Damian Hurley, who actively engaged with the hosts by leaving a comment expressing his gratitude for the evening. Despite the inclusion of Hurley, there was no indication that Beckham's estranged parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, received any invitation to the gathering.

The event took place in the couple's garden, where they set a table adorned with monogrammed napkins against the backdrop of a sunset. Brooklyn shared the occasion with his online followers through an Instagram post, capturing the atmosphere of the meal and the effort put into the presentation.

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Exclusive Wine Selection And Financial Investment

Beyond the food, the hosts invested significant resources into the beverage selection, curating a wine lineup that totaled up to $4,155 (£3,170). This extensive collection featured several high-end vintages chosen to complement the Thanksgiving menu for the eight-person dinner party.

The selection included a 2011 Chateau Haut-Brion, which has a retail value of $510 (£450). Additionally, guests were served a Bond 'Matriarch' from 2019, priced between $220 and $380 (£180-£300), alongside two bottles of Chateau Mouton Rothschild from 1975 costing between $420 and $600 (£350-£420).

The most expensive item in the cellar was a magnum of Pluribus from 2011, valued at an eye-watering $1,600 to $1,900 (£1,300-£1,600). In a nod to family connections, the list also included a bottle of alcohol-free wine from Brooklyn's godfather, Elton John, priced at just $15 (£10).

Family Dynamics And Social Media Statements

Brooklyn Beckham captioned his social media post with a message of affection, stating that hosting the first Thanksgiving could not have been more fun. He expressed deep love for Nicola Peltz, thanking her for her contributions and wishing his followers a great holiday.

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This event occurs against the backdrop of a long-standing family feud involving the Beckhams and their son. Over the past few years, Elton John and David Furnish have appeared to align closely with Brooklyn and Nicola, acting as mediators and hosts during various family disagreements.

Brooklyn previously celebrated David Furnish's 64th birthday with an intimate gathering that included a performance by Elton John. During that trip, he thanked his godparents for the experience, and David Beckham responded warmly to the public display of familial affection.

The couple has also spent summer holidays with Elton John and David Furnish at a villa in the south of France. During these visits, they remained separate from the Beckham family yacht, which was anchored nearby, further illustrating the current state of their personal relationships.