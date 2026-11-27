Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hosted their first Thanksgiving as a couple, featuring a $4,155 wine lineup and turkey dinner, highlighting their shift away from the estranged Beckham family.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have officially celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, marking a distinct departure from their traditional family gatherings. The couple hosted eight guests at their Hollywood mansion, positioning Brooklyn, aged 27, in the kitchen to manage the main course for the Peltz clan. This event underscores the couple's growing independence and their established routine separate from Brooklyn's birth family in London.

Expensive Wine Selection for the Peltz Clan

Brooklyn Beckham invested significantly in the evening's beverage service, curating a wine selection that totaled up to $4,155. The lineup featured rare vintages including a 2011 Chateau Haut-Brion priced at $510, a 2019 Bond 'Matriarch' ranging from $220 to $380, and two bottles of 1975 Chateau Mouton Rothschild costing between $420 and $600 each. The most exclusive item was a magnum of Pluribus 2011, which carried a price tag of $1,600 to $1,900.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

Despite the luxury focus, Brooklyn included a bottle of alcohol-free wine from his godfather, Elton John, which cost approximately $15. This inclusion highlights the continued close relationship between Brooklyn and Elton John, as well as David Furnish, following the public estrangement between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The couple has spent recent holidays with the singing duo, including a trip to a villa in the south of France last summer.

Culinary Preparations and David Beckham Connection

Brooklyn took charge of the meal preparation, admitting to nervousness about cooking his first Thanksgiving. He planned to wake up early to slow cook a turkey that he had beer-brined using Guinness. For the side dishes, he prepared a sweet potato and marshmallow casserole, noting it was his wife Nicola's favorite dish. The couple spared no expense on post-meal desserts, spending $171.75 on a variety of cheeses purchased from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

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A video of Brooklyn at the cheese shop went viral, particularly when a staff member shouted an order for a customer named David. This moment sparked immediate speculation among followers that David Beckham, Brooklyn's estranged father, might have been in the store at the same time. Brooklyn responded to a comment about his success by crediting Nicola, stating he would not be where he is today without her, despite owning a hot sauce brand of his own.

Shifting Loyalties and Family Dynamics

The Thanksgiving gathering serves as a clear indicator of the shifting dynamics within the Beckham family circle. While Brooklyn thanked Elton John and David Furnish for an 'unforgettable weekend' during David Furnish's 64th birthday celebrations, communication with David and Victoria has ceased. The last time the extended Beckham family was pictured together was during Christmas 2024, which was the final meaningful interaction before the break in contact.

Nicola Peltz also played an active role in the event, with photos showing her guests making chocolates for the dinner. The couple's decision to host their own holiday and invite friends like Elton John, rather than traveling to join David and Victoria, signals a solidified separation from the Beckham family unit. The event, filled with high-end wines and personalized touches, represents a new chapter of celebration defined by Brooklyn and Nicola's shared life away from their parents' shadow.