Brooklyn Beckham and Damian Hurley Spark Selena Gomez Drama

Brooklyn Beckham and Damian Hurley's Halloween post reignites speculation that Selena Gomez has been replaced in the social circle, following a reported fallout with Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have faced renewed public scrutiny following a social media post featuring Beckham's half-brother, Damian Hurley, during their joint Halloween celebrations over the weekend. The viral image, which positioned Hurley prominently alongside the couple, immediately triggered accusations from fans that Selena Gomez was being excluded from their inner circle. This incident has revived long-standing rumors of a rift between the Peltz Beckham unit and the pop star, who once shared an extremely close bond with the Hollywood couple.

Origins of the Close Friendship

The initial connection between Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz began in October 2022 at the Academy Museum Gala. According to insider sources, Gomez found herself in an uncomfortable situation when she spotted her ex-partner Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin at the event. Nicola Peltz stepped in to support her, inviting Gomez to join their table and effectively acting as a wingwoman during the gala. This supportive gesture led to an instant rapport between the two women, marking the start of a rapid friendship that quickly intensified over the following weeks.

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Expansion of the Social Group

Within a month of their first meeting, the trio had formed a tight-knit group, celebrating Thanksgiving together in November 2022. The bond was further solidified by the inclusion of Nicola Peltz's brother, Bradley Peltz, who was previously rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Gomez. By January 2023, the group had expanded to include a luxury vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico. During this trip, the three shared photos from a yacht, showcasing a high level of intimacy and closeness. Gomez and Peltz cemented their special bond by getting matching angel tattoos on their forearms, a decision Peltz later described in a Cosmopolitan UK interview as connecting with her soul sister.

Signs of Growing Estrangement

Rumors of a rupture in this friendship circle began to circulate more aggressively in the latter half of 2023. The tension became more apparent when Beckham and Peltz were notably absent from Gomez's wedding to musician Benny Blanco. Speculation about the status of the relationship intensified in January 2024, when Peltz deleted all Instagram photos featuring Gomez. Following the deletion, Peltz posted a cryptic message stating that some friendships come with expiration dates, a move that many observers interpreted as a public confirmation of the split.

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Reasons Behind the Drift

Insiders suggest that the drifting apart was not necessarily due to conflict, but rather a natural shift in life priorities. As Gomez settled into her married life with Benny Blanco, her lifestyle became significantly more low-key, focusing on work, music, and a quieter existence away from the constant celebrity spotlight. In contrast, the Beckham-Peltz social orbit remained high-octane. One source explained that Gomez's world changed for the better with her marriage, leading her to step away from the party scene that had previously bound her to the Hollywood couple. This divergence in social habits made the daily intensity of the previous friendship unsustainable.

Current Dynamics and Reactions

The recent Halloween photograph featuring Damian Hurley has reactivated debates about who occupies the space formerly held by Gomez. Fans immediately criticized the composition of the photo, with many joking that Beckham looked like a spare part in the presence of his younger brother. The backlash was swift enough that Brooklyn Beckham hastily deleted the post from his social media channels. While the original trio dynamic appears to have dissolved, the new configuration suggests that the Beckham-Peltz circle continues to evolve, with Damian Hurley now stepping into the role of the primary third wheel in their group activities.