Brooklyn Beckham's US trademark application for his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand has been officially abandoned by the USPTO, marking a new chapter in his ongoing public dispute with parents David and Victoria.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially abandoned his plans to secure trademark protection for his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand in the United States. The United States Patent and Trademark Office confirmed that the application for the sauce name and associated merchandise was dropped nearly four years after the initial filing. This administrative closure occurs against the backdrop of a widely reported estrangement between the aspiring chef and his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Cloud 23 Trademark Application Details

Brooklyn Beckham originally sought to trademark Cloud 23 to cover a broad range of products, including sauces and consumer merchandise. The brand name was derived from the number twenty-three jersey he wore during his time playing football for Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy. Despite the initial application for the name, a secondary brand called Beck's Buns, and the acronym C23, all three applications have now been marked as dead. Officials at the USPTO stated the abandonment was due to the failure to file a timely Statement of Use or an Extension Request after a Notice of Allowance was issued. Brooklyn reportedly failed to respond to specific queries from government lawyers within the required deadline.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at dad David as family feud rages on

Trademark Transfers and Parental Control

The news of the abandoned sauce trademark coincides with significant developments regarding the legal ownership of the Beckham family name. Victoria Beckham recently extended an olive branch to her estranged eldest son by transferring the trademark of his name back to him. Legal documents lodged with the UK Intellectual Property Office show that Victoria sole ownership of the trademark began in December 2016. She actively completed the necessary paperwork to ensure a smooth handover, with the rights set to transfer to Brooklyn using his own legal team upon renewal in December of this year. A source indicated that the parents originally registered the names to protect their commercial brands during the children's childhoods.

Brooklyn Beckham Claims of Bribery and Coercion

Family tensions escalated significantly in January when Brooklyn issued a bombshell statement claiming his parents attempted to bribe him into signing away rights to his name. He alleged that the deal would have negatively impacted him, his wife Nicola Peltz, and their future children. Brooklyn stated that his parents insisted he sign the agreement before his wedding date, arguing that the terms would only be initiated if he agreed. He claimed that his refusal to sign affected his payday and resulted in his parents never treating him the same way again. A source told Page Six that Victoria called Brooklyn before the wedding, stating that his father had a very big deal and he needed to sign the contract immediately.

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Legal Context and Industry Insiders

Industry insiders have pushed back against the narrative of coercion, stating that the agreement was standard practice tied to a $269 million sale of David Beckham's brand management company, DB Ventures, in 2022. An industry insider explained that the agreement with Authentic Brands Group was designed to protect Brooklyn's rights by carving him out of the commercial partners who held rights over the broader Beckham name. The insider suggested that the deal meant nothing negative for Brooklyn and that the family was protecting his interests. However, they noted that Brooklyn had removed his own advisers and was listening to lawyers from Nicola Peltz's family, who may have misunderstood or obstructed the agreement.

Financial Stakes and Future Reconciliation

The legal maneuvering over names and brands reflects the larger financial landscape of the Beckham family, whose fortune is estimated at $673 million. This figure is dwarfed by the estimated $1.6 billion net worth of Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz. The original trademarks registered by David and Victoria in 2000 and 2002 covered various goods including cosmetics, clothing, toys, and music. While the hot sauce trademark is gone, the transfer of the name rights back to Brooklyn is seen by sources as a step toward meaningful reconciliation. The hope remains that this administrative correction will put the previous frustrations to bed as the family moves forward.