Brooklyn Beckham ends his US trademark pursuit for Cloud 23 hot sauce. This follows Victoria Beckham returning name rights. Details on the family feud and legal steps are included.

Brooklyn Beckham has officially abandoned his efforts to secure a United States trademark for his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand. This development occurs within the context of an ongoing, high-profile estrangement between the aspiring chef and his parents, former footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. The application, which sought to protect intellectual property for merchandise and food products, has been marked as inactive by federal officials nearly four years after its initial submission.

US Trademark Status and Official Rejection

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has formally listed the applications for the names Cloud 23, C23, and Beck's Buns as 'dead.' The official reason cited for this administrative closure is the failure to file a Statement of Use or an Extension Request following the issuance of a Notice of Allowance. Officials noted that Brooklyn Beckham failed to respond to queries from government lawyers within the required legal timeframe.

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Originally, the application was designed to cover a wide array of commercial goods, including sauces, clothing, and merchandise. The brand name Cloud 23 was derived from the number 23 shirt worn by David Beckham during his tenure at Real Madrid and La Galaxy. The abandonment of this specific US application marks a significant setback in the eldest son's attempt to establish independent commercial rights for his culinary venture in the American market.

Victoria Beckham Returns Name Trademarks

Concurrently with the US trademark setback, Victoria Beckham has taken steps to return the intellectual property rights for her children's names to them. Reports indicate that she has transferred the trademark for Brooklyn's name back to his sole ownership. This move follows Brooklyn's January statement, in which he alleged that his parents attempted to bribe him into signing away rights to his name, a decision he claimed would negatively impact his wife Nicola and their future children.

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Documents lodged with the UK's Intellectual Property Office reveal that Victoria initially registered the trademarks for her children in December 2016. These registrations are set to expire in December of this year. At the point of renewal, Brooklyn will be permitted to renew the trademark using his own legal team, effectively allowing him to gain full control over his name's commercial use. This transfer is reportedly part of a broader arrangement affecting all three of Victoria's sons.

Family Feud and Commercial Disputes

The tension between the Beckhams and their eldest son has deepened over allegations regarding contractual obligations and financial control. Brooklyn has claimed that his parents insisted he sign agreements before his wedding date to his wife, Nicola Peltz. He stated that his refusal to sign these terms affected his financial payout and led to his family treating him differently since the ceremony. A source close to the family told Page Six that Victoria contacted Brooklyn before the wedding to urge him to sign a deal related to a major business arrangement.

However, industry insiders have disputed Brooklyn's characterization of the events. An insider suggested that the agreement in question was tied to David Beckham selling a majority stake in his brand management company, DB Ventures, for $269 million in 2022. The insider argued that the deal was designed to protect Brooklyn's rights by carving him out of commercial partnerships held by his parents' entities. Despite this explanation, Brooklyn had reportedly removed his own advisers and was relying on lawyers for his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz.

Financial Stakes and Future Outlook

The financial implications of these disputes are substantial, with the Beckham family fortune estimated at $673 million. This figure is dwarfed by the net worth of Nicola Peltz's father, which stands at approximately $1.6 billion. The original trademark registrations held by Victoria covered extensive categories including cosmetics, aftershaves, sportswear, toys, TV shows, and music. The expiration of these UK registrations later this year represents a pivotal moment for the family's brand management strategy.

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While Victoria reportedly extended an olive branch by transferring the name trademarks back to Brooklyn, sources suggest that the family hopes for meaningful reconciliation by Christmas. The active effort by Victoria to ensure the smooth handing over of trademarks indicates a desire to resolve lingering legal entanglements. However, the abandonment of the Cloud 23 trademark in the US highlights the continued challenges Brooklyn faces in establishing his independent business empire amid the complex web of family and corporate interests.