New footage reveals the terrifying moment a Brooklyn structure collapsed on November 11, killing eight people. The incident has triggered a criminal investigation and scrutiny of the developer Robert Fischman.

Horror struck Brooklyn on November 11 when a multi-story apartment building on Flatbush Ave nue suddenly sagged and completely collapsed, claiming the lives of eight individuals. The disaster was captured on video by a city bus stopped at a red light around 4pm, showing the structure detaching from its neighbor before toppling into an adjacent excavation site. This catastrophic event has launched a criminal investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney and intensified scrutiny of the developers and contractors involved in the construction project.

Visual Evidence of November 11 Collapse

The newly released footage provides a chilling timeline of the structural failure that began at approximately 4pm on November 11. The camera captured the building leaning precariously to one side before the foundation gave way, causing the entire structure to crash down into a construction lot where workers were actively excavating. Within seconds, a massive cloud of thick dust and debris engulfed the area, obscuring the scene as the building came to rest in the open space.

Also read First responders describe scene at site of Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse

The video also exposed the interior of the remaining portion of the building that had been connected to the collapsed section. This visual evidence has become a central part of the ongoing inquiry into how the structure failed so abruptly. The suddenness of the event left little time for evacuation, contributing to the high number of casualties and injuries reported in the immediate aftermath.

Victims and Official Death Toll Confirmation

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that eight people died as a result of the collapse. Six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The victims include two children, two construction workers, and four other adults. The youngest victims were Nikol Daniela Rodriguez, who was nine years old, and her ten-year-old cousin Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez.

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Among the deceased was Rodriguez's father, Juan Daniel Sabala Guzman, who was 31 years old. The other adult victims were identified as Gabriel Siguencia, 22; Barry Mamadu, 23; Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, 26; Jose Luis Caguana, 26; and Ndiaye Mamadou, 31. Eighteen other individuals were injured in the incident, and dozens of residents in the surrounding area have been displaced from their homes. The emotional toll on the families of the victims has been profound, with relatives describing extreme grief and financial devastation.

Criminal Investigation and Developer Scrutiny

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, but the Brooklyn District Attorney's office has opened a criminal investigation to determine liability. Officials are examining the actions of the real estate investor Robert Fischman and the limited liability company tied to his projects. The Department of Buildings is simultaneously auditing more than 160 construction sites across the city associated with Fischman to identify potential safety violations.

Reports indicate that the developer had previously sought approval for a nine-story building containing 64 residential units, a grocery store, and a community center. The city only approved a smaller three-story project, according to The New York Times. Before the disaster, the Building Department had issued a stop-work order in March after inspectors observed demolition occurring without proper overhead protection. A subsequent inspection in April found that the structure had been demolished in violation of that order.

Regulatory Actions and Future Demolition

Department of Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani stated that the remaining exposed structure must be demolished because it is in a dangerous condition. A contractor on the project was fined $10,000 before the stop-work order was lifted in May, but safety concerns persisted. Engineers and contractors involved in the specific project are also under investigation by city officials.

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The deaths of Jose Luis Caguana and Gabriel Siguencia, both from Ecuador, have drawn international attention. Caguana's brother Carlos told Univision that his sibling was a devoted father and the sole provider for his family. The consul general of Ecuador, Gicela Andrade, coordinated with detectives and confirmed that Caguana's remains would be repatriated for burial. Andrade also assisted the mother of Gabriel Siguencia during the immediate aftermath, highlighting the global impact of this local tragedy.