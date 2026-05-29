Army brat growing up in France, Germany and Switzerland, Brooke Shields established herself in the entertainment industry early as a child actress and model. She shares daughter Rowan, who is considering a career in entertainment broadcasting, a scary story of one bad behavior night that can ruin your career. Shields had her first job at just 11 months old, but she prepares her daughter for the reality of being followed by a camera on reality TV. The star of 'You're Killing Me' emphasized the importance of being 'something and somebody' that makes sense to both networks and entertainment industry for her daughter. Turning 60, she still shared the importance of modeling her Is she considering another career milestone, because she is invested in supporting and drawing attention to gender equality and making a difference. She can be described as the 'cool mom' of Rowan, according to her daughter's post on Instagram. She enjoys cooking, raising her daughter Rowan and reading and has had a successful career as model, actress, and author. Brooke Shields has not just shared the joys and challenges of life, but also the hopes and fears of raising a teenage girl. She believed her daughter's career included freedom, experience, and authenticity, wrapped under the theme of being 'something and someone.' She also expressed concern about achieving authenticity and limiting her daughter's career so that it wouldn't come to an end soon and thereby shake her confidence and endanger her career. (https://www.soaps.com/2020/05/03/brooke-shields-shares-daughter-rowan-birthday-tribute/)

Brooke Shields had her initial job at 11 months of age as a supermodel in a Ivory Soap commercial, but she admits that dealing with reality TV is similar.

She advised her teenage daughter Rowan to aim for something substantial and use this opportunity as a part of her career journey, cautioning her against making it her sole identity or career. Shields worked with Rowan in an acting role on the Hallmark Channel's 'You're Killing Me', raising questions about the representation of older women in media and adding a twist of humor with a young actress.

She considered Allie, the character, as a symbol of intelligence, experience, and kindness, proving that older women can be powerful and valuable despite challenges in the media industry. Additionally, she shared her tattoo with her teenage daughter Rowan, reflecting on their bond and the coolness of being a 'cool mom' according to her daughter.

Rowan, born in 2003, paid tribute to her mom on her 60th birthday, sharing family photos and mentioning being her 'role model, partner in crime, and best friend'





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Brooke Shields Motherhood Career Advice Reality TV Gender Equality Inspiration Challenging Stereotypes Authenticity Professional Advancement Career Limitations

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