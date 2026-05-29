Brooke Shields Hunts a Copycat Killer in 'You're Killing Me'

Brooke Shields makes her TV comeback in 'You're Killing Me', a cozy mystery series on Acorn TV. In the upcoming episode 'The Copycat', Shields' character Allie suspects a copycat killer using details from her first novel. As Allie and detective Jack investigate, they realize the killer might be an obsessed fan. The episode premieres on June 1.

Brooke Shields returns to TV in ' You're Killing Me ', a cozy mystery series on Acorn TV. In the upcoming episode 'The Copycat', Shields' character Allie suspects a copycat killer inspired by her first novel.

Allie discovers that the murder victim has four stones placed on them, representing Plato's four cardinal virtues - a detail from her symbolic period. She believes this is a copycat, but detective Jack starts to think Allie might have an obsessed fan who's turned deadly. Directed by Scott Smith and written by Derek Thompson, 'The Copycat' premieres on Acorn TV on June 1





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Brooke Shields You're Killing Me Acorn TV Cozy Mystery Copycat Killer Plato's Four Cardinal Virtues Allie Detective Jack Scott Smith Derek Thompson

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