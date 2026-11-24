At 18, Brooke Satchwell shares how a silver necklace made from melted Dune production materials became a cherished token after she was cast as Ghanima in Denis Villeneuve's film, marking a significant shift in her life from film student to blockbuster star.

around her neck. The necklace is silver and unassuming, but she explains its provenance: at the end of filming Denis Villeneuve’s, silver used in the production was collected, melted down, and recast into wrap gifts for the cast.

Brooke hasn’t taken hers off since.

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“There’s nothing that’s going to be as good as that,” the 18-year-old actor says, turning it between her fingers over coffee in a central London café. It has changed the rest of her jewelry too: once a gold devotee, today she is wearing a stack of silver rings. It feels particularly apt for someone whose life is currently divided into very distinct before and afters. Only a few months ago, she was a film student at the Brit School; soon, audiences will know her as Ghanima, the daughter of Zendaya’s Chani and Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, opposite Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as her twin brother, Leto II, in Villeneuve’s thirdTo get there was a months-long exercise in trying not to unravel.

Brooke initially self-taped without knowing she was auditioning for. When her agent revealed the project, she shut the curtains on a sunny day and watched the first two films back to back.

“I fell so in love with it,” she says. “I was like, ‘OK, this is going to really hurt if I don’t get this. ’” By the final audition, she had already convinced herself that another girl outside the room had the advantage. Brooke went to the bathroom and gave herself a talking to.

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“You don’t have to get it,” she remembers thinking. “You just have to show them that you have something to say. Just make their choice a little bit harder. ” The following day, Brooke was sitting beside a teacher at school trying to solve an editing problem when a message flashed up from an unknown number: Villeneuve wanted to call her in 20 minutes.

Her phone had five percent battery. She tore through the school searching for a charger, eventually hiding in a stairwell to take the call. He first warned her about the intensity of the shoot—the heat, the physical demands—and asked whether she wanted to join the film. A friend found Brooke crying and took a photograph.

“She was like, ‘You might want this one day. ’” Cinema has been the organizing obsession of her life since childhood. At six, she would rewatch films endlessly on a portable DVD player; as a teenager growing up in west London, she traveled across the city for Saturday acting classes. She now lives with her father and younger sibling, a household she affectionately describes as “very rowdy.

” A lifelong cinephile, though he doesn’t work in film, her father’s fascination with human psychology has informed her own approach to storytelling. “He always loved quality stories and has really good taste,” she says, smiling. Writing interests her as much as performing: she likes structure, psychology and—gleefully—eavesdropping, listening to “the cadence of how people speak,” she says, gesturing cheekily at the conversations trilling around us.

She is currently working on a screenplay exploring Vietnam veterans and the pharmaceutical industry, a project born from the inquisitive way she approaches the world. She will also star in and executive produce an indie drama,Calm proved instructive in the desert. Zendaya, who had already endured the elements on the earlier films, helped Brooke understand how to quiet her body enough to perform.

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“I feel so much more confident acting in somewhat normal environments now,” she says. Learning to act, for Brooke, has also meant learning when to pay attention and when to give in.

“Denis has such a vivid imagination that you can step right into his vision… You just have to be a kid. ”Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures, which won an award—because she was away filming the forthcoming sci-fi live-actionmovie alongside Noah Centineo and Sydney Sweeney in Australia. When she told her new castmates how gutted she was, they improvised a graduation of sorts: everyone piled onto a sofa and screened her film together.

“I had that sense of community that I missed. ” For the moment, Brooke is resisting any pressure to decide exactly what she is. Actor? Writer?

Director? All three? She chose not to go to university and has instead devised her own education, meeting writers to ask how they work, reading about psychology and screenwriting, watching films, researching whatever historical period has most recently caught her imagination.

“One of my biggest priorities is self-education,” she says. Her necklace is a souvenir from one of the biggest film sets ever conceived, but Brooke looks voraciously forward at what she hasn’t encountered yet. She wants to work with Scorsese, but she also talks excitedly about young, unknown filmmakers in London: “The friends that I have now, I see them as my future colleagues.

” Her ambition is not in conquering new terrain, it’s to remain porous enough to keep discovering. After all, silver can always be melted down and made into something new.