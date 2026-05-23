Brooke Hogan Shares Tribute to Estranged Father, Hulk Hogan, Marking His Death in a Private Beach Ceremony

The star has responded to online criticism of her post showing a bathing suit adorned with a photo of her grieving and with the caption, 'If I wanted to give you a thirst trap, you would have gotten one.' Brooke insists that the post at a picturesque beach was intended to honor her father, who died last year. She shares her sorrow privately and publicly, acknowledging the love and light brought into the world by her father, the former pro wrestler known simply as Hulk Hogan.

Brooke Hogan has shut down speculation about her bereavement following the death of her father by sharing a tribute in which she calls him her 'dearest daddy' and acknowledges the love, light, and goodness he brought into the world.

The former wrestler's estranged father, Hulk Hogan, died in August 2021, and Brooke opted for a private beach ceremony to honor him, writing, 'Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach.

' Brooke has also addressed criticism of her Instagram post showing her crying at the beach, writing, 'Shame on anyone for demonizing it. I am a human. My father was human. And you people have the nerve to act like you're experts on ANY topic or know anything about my experience with him?





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Brooke Hogan Hulk Hogan Estranged Father Private Beach Ceremony Online Criticism Sorrow Love Light World Brought By Father Former Pro Wrestler Hulk Hogan

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