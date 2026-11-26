Brooke Hogan shares poignant reflections on her late father Hulk Hogan, addressing speculation about her public displays of grief and expressing deep longing for future moments lost.

Brooke Hogan has shared a poignant new reflection on her grief process ahead of the first anniversary of her father Hulk Hogan's passing. The 38-year-old entrepreneur and daughter of the legendary wrestler described her sorrow as a form of reverse nostalgia. She explained that a significant portion of her pain stems from the future experiences she will not share with him.

Hogan posted a detailed message on Wednesday, November 25, via Instagram to express these complex emotions. She noted that her grief is not just about what they have lost but what they will miss together. She described longing for moments in the future that feel surprisingly familiar and grounded in reality.

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She painted a vivid picture of missing her father in everyday scenarios she imagines happening down the road. Hogan wrote about missing the thought of him falling asleep on her couch after eating too much pecan pie. She envisioned these quiet family moments surrounded by a close-knit group that extends his own loving legacy.

Hogan further explored the strange sensation of missing someone in places she has not yet visited. She described feeling his absence at an age she has not yet reached and in chapters of her life that have not even been written. This type of grief lives in the beauty of living and the life still unfolding ahead of her.

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She clarified that her relationship with her father was complicated but emphasized the enduring love between them. Hogan previously addressed online speculation about her public expressions of mourning with sarcasm and defiance. She mocked claims that she loved being in the spotlight while crying about her deceased dad in a low-key location.

The BB Designs by Brooke founder acknowledged that life circumstances can create distance between hearts. She stated that dishonesty can separate people who were never meant to be far apart. She firmly asserted that no daughter wants to be away from her daddy regardless of past conflicts.

Hogan has been open about the multidimensional nature of her mourning journey. She posted throwback photos on July 23 suggesting a metaphysical connection with her late father. She wondered if they might be together in another lifetime or parallel universe right now.

She wrote that grief stretches in both directions anchoring itself in past memories and future possibilities. There is a distinct dimension of grief found within the act of celebrating life itself. The more life there is to celebrate the more places there are to miss someone.

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Although Hogan acknowledged having so much life ahead of her it causes her to feel her dad's absence deeply. She concluded that her longing is born entirely out of so much love with nowhere to go. She described being homesick for a future with the person she needed and loved the most.