Brooke Hogan Opens Up About Feeling Overwhelmed and Struggling to Balance Work and Family Life

Brooke Hogan, 36, recently shared her struggles with balancing work and family life, revealing that she often feels overwhelmed and unable to keep up. The reality TV star and singer opened up about the challenges of being a working mother of twins and the lack of a support system, or 'village,' to help her. Hogan also addressed the ongoing drama with her family, including her mother Linda Hogan, and expressed her desire for peace in her life.

Brooke Hogan , 36, opened up about the challenges of balancing work and family life , revealing that she often feels overwhelmed and unable to keep up.

'I don't have a publicist,' she explained. 'I have a nanny that comes and helps because we literally have twins and I have a bad back and my husband has to go work sometimes and I have to go work sometimes. We're really doing it on our own. Like, we really are.

Not just living like 'celebrity.

' There's no village. ' Hogan, who recently welcomed newborn twins with husband Steven Oleksy, shared that she feels like she's 'running on empty' and struggling to meet everyone's expectations. 'I know all those things, but I feel like I can't keep up. I feel like I can't make everybody happy.

I can't force myself to not be genuine on social media. I don't want to push products down people's throat. That's just not me.

' Hogan's candid admission comes after a period of family drama, including a public falling out with her mother, Linda Hogan. Brooke responded to her mom's recent claims that they are no longer in touch, writing on Instagram, 'I try very hard to ignore issues surrounding my family in hopes I might have peace in my life.

' Despite her struggles, Hogan remains grateful for her life and family. 'Listen, I'm not depressed, like, 'I hate my life. ' I love my life, I love my husband, I love my kids. We're so blessed, we're healthy,' she said





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brooke Hogan Work-Life Balance Family Life Overwhelmed Struggles Motherhood Family Drama Linda Hogan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hulk Hogan’s final death report released after daughter Brooke’s bombshell malpractice revealThe WWE legend died on July 24, 2025, after a medical episode at his Florida home.

Read more »

Florida police share final report on Hulk Hogan’s cause of deathA private autopsy concluded he died “exclusively from compelling natural disease.”

Read more »

Final Moments of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Revealed in Police ReportNewly released police documents detail the final hours of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, revealing his health struggles and the circumstances surrounding his natural death from a heart attack.

Read more »

Hulk Hogan's Final Moments Revealed: WWE Icon's Private Health Battles and Tragic DeathThe Clearwater Police Department has released a 72-page report detailing the final moments of WWE icon Hulk Hogan, revealing his private health battles and tragic death. According to the report, Hogan had been quietly fighting chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation before his sudden passing last July. Caregivers noted that Hogan was in rough shape in the days leading up to his death, and his occupational therapist realized he had stopped breathing on the morning of his passing. The police report ruled Hogan's death an attended natural death caused by a heart attack, bringing a somber sense of closure to millions of fans worldwide.

Read more »